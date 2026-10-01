Tata Motors Reports Record Quarterly Sales as Maruti Suzuki Posts Strong September Growth

New Delhi – Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported record sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2027, while Maruti Suzuki India recorded strong growth in September, reflecting continued demand in India’s automobile market.

Tata Motors sold 201,723 passenger vehicles across domestic and international markets during the July-September quarter, an increase of 40% from 144,397 units in the same period last year.

The company reported September sales of 70,210 passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, up 15% from 60,907 units a year earlier. Domestic sales totaled 68,810 units, while international sales reached 1,400 units.

For the quarter, domestic passenger vehicle sales increased to 196,674 units from 140,189 units a year earlier. International sales rose 20% to 5,049 units.

Electric vehicles were a major growth driver, with combined domestic and international EV sales surging 90% to 47,150 units during the quarter.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said the company achieved its highest-ever quarterly sales despite seasonal challenges. He attributed the strong performance partly to demand following the implementation of revised Goods and Services Tax rates and growing consumer interest in environmentally friendly vehicles.

“Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the festive season, supported by a strong order book and healthy customer traction across the portfolio. As we progressively scale up production, our focus will be on fully leveraging this demand, sustaining our growth momentum and further strengthening our competitive position in the market,” Chandra said.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki India reported total sales of 236,013 units in September, compared with 189,665 units during the same month last year.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales increased to 181,838 units from 132,820 units a year earlier. Total domestic sales, including light commercial vehicles, reached 185,252 units.

The country’s largest automaker also exported 44,219 vehicles during September and supplied another 6,542 units to other original equipment manufacturers.

During the first six months of fiscal 2027, Maruti Suzuki’s total sales climbed to 1.38 million units from approximately 1.08 million units a year earlier.

Domestic sales, including supplies to other automakers, reached 1.15 million units, while exports increased to 232,855 units. (Source: IANS)