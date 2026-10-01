G20 Trade Ministers Meet in Milwaukee as India, US Seek Progress on Trade Agreement

Milwaukee – Trade ministers from major global economies gathered in Milwaukee for two days of discussions on international trade, industrial overcapacity and supply chain security, with India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal representing New Delhi.

The meeting, hosted by U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, opened Wednesday amid tariff tensions and disagreements over international trade rules.

A major development came as members of the Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity agreed on the Milwaukee Framework, a new initiative aimed at coordinating measures against excessive steel production.

The framework calls for stronger trade remedies, closer monitoring of steel supply chains and increased scrutiny of transshipment practices.

Greer said individual countries would determine their own tariff policies while working toward coordinated action.

“Well, every country will do what they think is appropriate,” Greer said. “We want to coordinate those measures. The United States has taken robust measures, and it probably makes sense for other countries to do that too.”

Washington’s agenda also includes addressing forced labor in global supply chains, reconsidering the Most-Favored-Nation principle, preventing the use of food trade as a political weapon and tackling structural industrial overcapacity.

India, meanwhile, has emphasized its commitment to an open, transparent and rules-based multilateral trading system centered on the World Trade Organization, while advocating sufficient policy flexibility for developing countries.

The discussions come as India and the United States seek to advance negotiations on a Bilateral Trade Agreement and finalize an interim trade deal based on their February 7, 2026, joint statement.

Goyal is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with Greer as part of efforts to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

Trade relations between the two countries also received attention Wednesday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump spoke by telephone about cooperation in trade, defense, energy and emerging technologies.

Ahead of the ministerial meeting, Goyal participated in a roundtable organized by the National Association of Manufacturers, meeting executives from leading American manufacturing and technology companies.

He encouraged U.S. businesses to expand their operations in India, collaborate with Indian small and medium-sized enterprises and pursue joint investments in advanced manufacturing and resilient supply chains.

Goyal emphasized that the India-U.S. economic partnership now extends beyond traditional trade to investment, technology, innovation and manufacturing.

The visiting ministers also toured Rockwell Automation in Milwaukee, highlighting the Trump administration’s emphasis on American manufacturing.

Greer said Milwaukee was selected to give international trade officials an opportunity to visit American factories and better understand U.S. manufacturing priorities.

The gathering has also provided opportunities for bilateral negotiations involving other major economies.

Canadian International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu is attending the meeting and is expected to hold discussions with Greer. He is also scheduled to meet Goyal on Thursday as Canada seeks to advance its economic partnership negotiations with India.

Canada has emphasized its position as an open and rules-based trading partner while pursuing greater diversification of its international trade relationships.

Other participating economies include Russia, represented by Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, and Japan.

The ministerial meeting continues Thursday with additional discussions and a scheduled afternoon press conference by Greer.

The gathering comes ahead of the G20 leaders’ summit, which the United States is scheduled to host later this year. (Source: IANS)