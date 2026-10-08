TCS Reports 4% Rise in Quarterly Profit to Rs 13,884 Crore, Announces Dividend

New Delhi — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services company, reported a 4% sequential increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 13,884 crore for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, supported by revenue growth across international markets and several industry segments.

The company’s net profit rose from Rs 13,349 crore in the June quarter, which included an exceptional loss of Rs 668 crore related to the settlement of a legal claim.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 1.3% quarter-over-quarter to Rs 73,188 crore, compared with Rs 72,275 crore in the preceding quarter, according to the company’s regulatory filing Thursday.

TCS reported a total workforce of 598,056 employees as of September 30, while its last 12-month attrition rate in IT services stood at 13.3%.

The company’s board also declared a second interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share for fiscal 2027. The dividend will be paid by the end of October to shareholders on record as of October 14.

K. Krithivasan, CEO and Managing Director of TCS, welcomed the company’s performance, highlighting growth across global markets and new business opportunities driven by artificial intelligence.

“We are pleased with the broad-based growth in all our international markets and most industry segments,” Krithivasan said.

He also highlighted two major agreements announced during the quarter with Porsche and Best Buy, describing them as a new category of transformation partnerships.

According to Krithivasan, the partnerships are designed to develop repeatable technology platforms that help businesses deploy artificial intelligence at scale.

Despite the quarterly profit increase, TCS shares remained under pressure amid broader weakness in Indian equity markets.

Ahead of the earnings announcement, the company’s stock closed 0.42% lower at Rs 2,075.25 on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Thursday.

The stock has traded between a 52-week high of Rs 3,336.70 and a low of Rs 1,976, according to exchange data.

TCS shares have declined approximately 8% over the past month and 35.7% since the beginning of the calendar year. The stock has also lost more than 30% of its value over the past 12 months. (Source: IANS)