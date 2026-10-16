Urban Company’s Second-Quarter Loss Widens as Expenses Surge 61%

MUMBAI — Indian home services platform Urban Company reported a sharply wider net loss for the quarter ended September 2026 as rising expenses outpaced strong revenue growth, according to a regulatory filing Friday.

The company posted a consolidated net loss of 1.82 billion rupees for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, compared with a loss of 590 million rupees in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations increased 41.3% year-over-year to 5.37 billion rupees, up from 3.8 billion rupees a year earlier.

Despite the revenue increase, Urban Company’s operating losses widened significantly. Its loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached 1.88 billion rupees, compared with 687 million rupees in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses surged 61% to 7.46 billion rupees from 4.62 billion rupees a year earlier. Expenses also increased sequentially from 6.4 billion rupees in the April-June quarter.

The company announced plans to raise up to 25 billion rupees through a combination of equity, debt and other financial instruments to support expansion and future growth initiatives.

Urban Company operates a technology-driven marketplace connecting customers with trained professionals offering home maintenance, cleaning, beauty and other personal care services.

The company attributed its quarterly performance to continued growth in its core operations and increased investment in InstaHelp, its rapidly expanding service offering.

“Q2 FY27 was a strong quarter. The Company’s core business combined continued growth momentum with margin expansion, while it invested aggressively in InstaHelp, where unit economics improved even as the business scaled rapidly,” the company said.

The results highlighted the company’s strategy of prioritizing expansion and investments in newer services, even as higher operating costs continued to weigh on overall profitability.

Urban Company shares gained 2.11% to close at 157.50 rupees on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Friday.

The latest earnings reflected strong demand for the company’s services but also underscored the financial pressures associated with expanding its operations in India’s competitive technology-driven services market. (Source: IANS)