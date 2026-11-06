Kirloskar Industries Reports 3.8% Decline in Q2 Profit Despite 16.4% Revenue Growth

MUMBAI–Kirloskar Industries Limited reported a 3.8% decline in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, as shrinking operating margins offset double-digit revenue growth.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 51 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, compared with approximately Rs 53 crore during the same period a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing released November 6.

Revenue from operations climbed 16.4% to Rs 2,075 crore during the July-September quarter, up from Rs 1,782 crore in the corresponding period of fiscal 2026.

Despite the increase in revenue, operating earnings grew at a slower pace.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 3.3% to Rs 241.8 crore, compared with Rs 234 crore in the year-earlier quarter.

The company’s EBITDA margin narrowed to 11.65% from 13.1% a year earlier, a decline of approximately 145 basis points.

The contraction in operating margins contributed to the decline in quarterly profitability, even as the company recorded higher sales.

Following the earnings announcement, Kirloskar Industries shares declined 0.97% to Rs 3,370 on the Bombay Stock Exchange during midday trading on Friday. The stock reached an intraday high of Rs 3,399.

The company’s shares have declined 4.6% over the past month but remained 6.9% higher since the beginning of the year.

In a separate development, Kirloskar Industries announced that its Board of Directors approved the reappointment of Aditi Chirmule as Executive Director for another three-year term.

Her new term is scheduled to begin January 25, 2027, and run through January 24, 2030, subject to shareholder approval.

The board’s decision followed a recommendation from the company’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Kirloskar Industries also confirmed in its regulatory filing that Chirmule is not prohibited from serving as a director under any order issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India or another regulatory authority. (Source: IANS)