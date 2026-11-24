Waltham, MA– Indian-origin executives are playing a significant role in shaping the U.S. life sciences industry, leading companies across biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and diagnostics. IndUS Business Journal highlights 50 Indian-origin leaders holding senior executive positions at companies across the United States. The list includes CEOs, founders, presidents and other senior executives contributing to innovation, research and business growth in the life sciences sector.
|Name
|Title
|Company
|Priya Abani
|Chief Executive Officer
|AliveCor
|Gaurav Agarwal
|Chief Executive Officer
|Lighteum Medical
|Ram Aiyar
|President and Chief Executive Officer
|Korro Bio
|Maneesh K. Arora
|Founder and Chief Executive Officer
|Elephas Biosciences
|Udit Batra
|President and Chief Executive Officer
|Waters Corporation
|Ashok Bhandari
|Executive Vice President and Chief Discovery Officer
|Protagonist Therapeutics
|Abha Bommireddi
|Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff
|Protagonist Therapeutics
|Amol Chaubal
|Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
|Waters Corporation
|Alka Chaubey
|Chief Medical and Genomics Officer
|Nabsys
|Arpit Davé
|Executive Vice President and Chief Digital and Information Officer
|BioMarin Pharmaceutical
|Avinash Desai
|Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Specialty
|Amneal Pharmaceuticals
|Ankur Dhingra
|Chief Financial Officer
|Illumina
|Anil Diwan
|President and Executive Chairman
|NanoViricides
|Dipal Doshi
|Chief Executive Officer
|Entrada Therapeutics
|Sarvajna Dwivedi
|Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer
|AngioSafe
|Anirvan Ghosh
|Senior Vice President and Head of Translational Sciences
|Formation Bio
|Gaurav Gupta
|Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer
|Merck & Co.
|Shalabh Gupta
|Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer
|Unicycive Therapeutics
|Mahesh Karande
|Chief Executive Officer
|Boulevard Bio
|Reshma Kewalramani
|President and Chief Executive Officer
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals
|Krish Krishnan
|Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
|Krystal Biotech
|Suma Krishnan
|Co-Founder and President, Research and Development
|Krystal Biotech
|Amit Kumar
|Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
|Anixa Biosciences
|Nikhil Lalwani
|President and Chief Executive Officer
|ANI Pharmaceuticals
|Kevin A. Lobo
|Chair and Chief Executive Officer
|Stryker Corporation
|Dhiraj Malkani
|Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
|Raju Mantena
|Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
|Avyxa
|Claire Mazumdar
|Chief Executive Officer
|Bicara Therapeutics
|Ketan Mehta
|Founder and Chief Executive Officer
|Tris Pharma
|Shashanka Muppaneni
|Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer
|Danaher
|Shankar Musunuri
|Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
|Ocugen
|Venkat Nelabhotla
|Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer
|Vyome Holdings
|Chintu Patel
|Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer
|Amneal Pharmaceuticals
|Chirag Patel
|Co-Founder, President and Co-Chief Executive Officer
|Amneal Pharmaceuticals
|Dinesh V. Patel
|President and Chief Executive Officer
|Protagonist Therapeutics
|Premal Patel
|Chief Medical Officer
|Elephas Biosciences
|Niranjan Y. Sardesai
|Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer
|Geneos Therapeutics
|Purnanand Sarma
|Chief Executive Officer
|Aro Biotherapeutics
|Natarajan Sethuraman
|President of Research and Development
|Entrada Therapeutics
|Gaurav Shah
|Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals
|Nikita Shah
|Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer
|Amneal Pharmaceuticals
|Sanjay S. Shukla
|President and Chief Executive Officer
|aTyr Pharma
|Ajit Singh
|Chief Executive Officer
|Harbinger Health
|Prahlad Singh
|President and Chief Executive Officer
|Revvity
|Priya Singhal
|Executive Vice President and Head of Development
|Biogen
|Nimisha Srivastava
|Chief Executive Officer
|Slingshot Biosciences
|Anand Subramony
|Executive Vice President, Global Product Development and Combination Product Commercialization
|Micron Biomedical
|Arvind Sundar-Rajan
|Senior Vice President, Chief Digital and Strategy Officer
|Revvity
|Venkat Thalladi
|Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer
|Protagonist Therapeutics
|Tajinder Vohra
|Senior Vice President, Global Operations
|Revvity