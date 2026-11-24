Waltham, MA– Indian-origin executives are playing a significant role in shaping the U.S. life sciences industry, leading companies across biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and diagnostics. IndUS Business Journal highlights 50 Indian-origin leaders holding senior executive positions at companies across the United States. The list includes CEOs, founders, presidents and other senior executives contributing to innovation, research and business growth in the life sciences sector.

Name Title Company Priya Abani Chief Executive Officer AliveCor Gaurav Agarwal Chief Executive Officer Lighteum Medical Ram Aiyar President and Chief Executive Officer Korro Bio Maneesh K. Arora Founder and Chief Executive Officer Elephas Biosciences Udit Batra President and Chief Executive Officer Waters Corporation Ashok Bhandari Executive Vice President and Chief Discovery Officer Protagonist Therapeutics Abha Bommireddi Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff Protagonist Therapeutics Amol Chaubal Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Waters Corporation Alka Chaubey Chief Medical and Genomics Officer Nabsys Arpit Davé Executive Vice President and Chief Digital and Information Officer BioMarin Pharmaceutical Avinash Desai Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Specialty Amneal Pharmaceuticals Ankur Dhingra Chief Financial Officer Illumina Anil Diwan President and Executive Chairman NanoViricides Dipal Doshi Chief Executive Officer Entrada Therapeutics Sarvajna Dwivedi Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer AngioSafe Anirvan Ghosh Senior Vice President and Head of Translational Sciences Formation Bio Gaurav Gupta Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer Merck & Co. Shalabh Gupta Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer Unicycive Therapeutics Mahesh Karande Chief Executive Officer Boulevard Bio Reshma Kewalramani President and Chief Executive Officer Vertex Pharmaceuticals Krish Krishnan Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Krystal Biotech Suma Krishnan Co-Founder and President, Research and Development Krystal Biotech Amit Kumar Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Anixa Biosciences Nikhil Lalwani President and Chief Executive Officer ANI Pharmaceuticals Kevin A. Lobo Chair and Chief Executive Officer Stryker Corporation Dhiraj Malkani Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Raju Mantena Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Avyxa Claire Mazumdar Chief Executive Officer Bicara Therapeutics Ketan Mehta Founder and Chief Executive Officer Tris Pharma Shashanka Muppaneni Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Danaher Shankar Musunuri Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ocugen Venkat Nelabhotla Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer Vyome Holdings Chintu Patel Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer Amneal Pharmaceuticals Chirag Patel Co-Founder, President and Co-Chief Executive Officer Amneal Pharmaceuticals Dinesh V. Patel President and Chief Executive Officer Protagonist Therapeutics Premal Patel Chief Medical Officer Elephas Biosciences Niranjan Y. Sardesai Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer Geneos Therapeutics Purnanand Sarma Chief Executive Officer Aro Biotherapeutics Natarajan Sethuraman President of Research and Development Entrada Therapeutics Gaurav Shah Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Rocket Pharmaceuticals Nikita Shah Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Amneal Pharmaceuticals Sanjay S. Shukla President and Chief Executive Officer aTyr Pharma Ajit Singh Chief Executive Officer Harbinger Health Prahlad Singh President and Chief Executive Officer Revvity Priya Singhal Executive Vice President and Head of Development Biogen Nimisha Srivastava Chief Executive Officer Slingshot Biosciences Anand Subramony Executive Vice President, Global Product Development and Combination Product Commercialization Micron Biomedical Arvind Sundar-Rajan Senior Vice President, Chief Digital and Strategy Officer Revvity Venkat Thalladi Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer Protagonist Therapeutics Tajinder Vohra Senior Vice President, Global Operations Revvity