NEW DELHI– U.S. equity markets staged a sharp recovery as technology and artificial intelligence stocks led widespread gains following the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO of semiconductor giant Nvidia.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1,471.83 points, or 6.51 percent, to 24,089.56, while the S&P 500 gained 326.78 points, or 4.73 percent, to 7,237.17.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,447.98 points, or 3.01 percent, to 49,595.31.

The rally reversed a portion of last week’s steep losses, which were driven by concerns over elevated AI valuations, substantial capital expenditures and increased political scrutiny of the technology sector.

Nvidia shares surged 31.5 percent, marking the company’s largest single-day gain in more than two decades. The recovery renewed investor confidence in AI-related companies and lifted sentiment across global financial markets.

The rally added more than $2 trillion in market capitalization to the Nasdaq-100 index and marked the strongest daily advance for major U.S. benchmarks since the market recovery following the suspension of tariff measures in 2025.

Technology stocks led gains across sectors, with the S&P 500 Information Technology Index rising 9 percent. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index surged 14 percent, recording its largest daily gain since April 2025.

The momentum extended to Asian markets, where Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi posted gains of up to 7 percent. South Korean semiconductor companies were among the biggest beneficiaries of renewed investor optimism surrounding AI investments.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices remained under pressure amid expectations of increased global supply and concerns about a potential oversupply.

Brent crude traded below $90 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude remained below $80 per barrel, despite ongoing geopolitical risks affecting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. (Source: IANS)