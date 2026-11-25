WASHINGTON– The United States on Wednesday proposed tariffs of up to 25% on Indian imports following an investigation into manufacturing overcapacity, while leaving open the possibility of a lower rate of 17% if India reaches a trade agreement addressing American concerns.

The proposal, announced by U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, would account for existing tariffs imposed under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 and provide exemptions for certain products. The announcement does not immediately impose new duties.

India is among 14 economies whose manufacturing policies the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) determined were unreasonable and restricted or burdened American commerce, making them subject to potential trade action.

For India, the agency proposed tariffs “of up to 25 per cent on all goods of India, net of existing Section 301 tariffs, with exemptions for certain goods.”

The agency also raised the possibility of adjustments to duties imposed under Section 232, a separate trade law governing national security-related import restrictions.

A reduced tariff rate of 17% would depend on India reaching a reciprocal trade agreement with Washington that addresses the concerns identified during the investigation.

The USTR identified pharmaceuticals, medical devices, steel, solar products, and information and communications technology as sectors in which Indian manufacturing policies had particularly affected American businesses.

The agency said these practices limited opportunities for U.S. producers in India and other international markets, contributed to losses in American manufacturing, exports, employment and investment, and increased economic security risks.

Greer said President Donald Trump was proposing measures to address practices that previous international discussions had failed to resolve.

The other economies covered by the findings include China, the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Bangladesh and Japan.

Proposed tariff rates and adjustments vary across the economies. The USTR has yet to issue determinations regarding Mexico and Norway, which were also included in the original investigations.

Businesses and other stakeholders have until January 5, 2027, to submit written comments and requests to testify. Public hearings are scheduled to begin January 25 and continue as necessary.

Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 authorizes the United States to respond to foreign government practices deemed to unfairly burden American commerce.

The manufacturing overcapacity investigations began on March 11. The USTR said it received 1,070 comments and testimony from nearly 140 witnesses concerning the 16 economies originally under investigation. (Source: IANS)