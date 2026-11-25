NEW DELHI– Amazon announced Wednesday that cumulative e-commerce exports from India through its Amazon Global Selling program have reached $27 billion, driven by an expanding network of Indian exporters and growing international demand for Indian-made products.

Launched in 2015, Amazon Global Selling enables Indian businesses to reach international customers through the company’s global online marketplaces.

Over the past 11 years, more than 240,000 Indian exporters have joined the program, collectively selling more than one billion Indian-made products to customers worldwide. Amazon said its exporter network grew by 20% over the past year.

Businesses from 28 Indian states, seven union territories and more than 200 cities and towns now use the platform to sell products through more than 18 international Amazon marketplaces, including those in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, United Arab Emirates, France, Italy and Spain.

“India has the potential to become a global powerhouse for consumer exports, and ecommerce is helping turn that ambition into reality,” said Srinidhi Kalvapudi, Head of Amazon Global Selling India.

Kalvapudi said the milestone reflects the growing ability of Indian businesses to establish brands and expand their international presence.

“As we work towards our $80 billion exports commitment by 2030, our focus is on making global selling simpler and more accessible through AI-led innovation, capacity building and stronger ecosystem partnerships, while supporting the Government of India’s vision to take Brand India to the world,” Kalvapudi said.

Home textiles and apparel emerged as major growth drivers for Amazon Global Selling in 2026. The apparel category recorded a compound annual growth rate of 23%, while home products posted a compound annual growth rate of 30%.

To expand opportunities in India’s textile industry, Amazon has launched an initiative in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, to help rug manufacturers access international markets and bring more exporters onto its platform.

The company has also signed memorandums of understanding with the Apparel Export Promotion Council, Carpet Export Promotion Council and Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council to strengthen industry collaboration and expand international export opportunities for Indian businesses. (Source: IANS)