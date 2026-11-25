BENGALURU– Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce company Flipkart announced Wednesday that Chief Executive Officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy is stepping down after more than 11 years with the company.

Under Krishnamurthy’s leadership, Flipkart grew more than fivefold, expanded its nationwide presence and strengthened its position as one of India’s largest online retailers.

During his tenure, the company introduced new services and technologies for consumers and sellers while expanding its reach across the country. Its flagship annual sales event, The Big Billion Days, also became a major fixture of India’s holiday shopping season.

Flipkart credited Krishnamurthy’s emphasis on corporate governance and operational discipline with helping shape India’s digital commerce sector and creating opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs.

“Both Flipkart and Walmart are better because of Kalyan. We are grateful for his leadership, the governance he instilled and his many contributions to the company,” said Chris Nicholas, President and CEO of Walmart International.

Nicholas said Walmart remains confident in Flipkart’s future and its ability to continue serving customers across India.

Reflecting on his tenure, Krishnamurthy highlighted the company’s growth and commitment to corporate governance.

“It has been a privilege to be part of Flipkart’s journey. I am proud of the scale of the business we have built, but equally proud of how we have built it. Strong ethics, integrity and high standards of governance have been central to Flipkart’s growth,” said Krishnamurthy.

“Our team has helped change how millions of Indians shop, expanding choice and creating opportunities for sellers, entrepreneurs and businesses across the country. I’m grateful to the colleagues, sellers and partners who have been part of this journey. Flipkart has a strong foundation and an exciting future, and I wish the team every success,” he added. (Source: IANS)