MUMBAI– Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has surpassed 4 million passengers in less than a year of commercial operations, highlighting its growing role in serving the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and India’s expanding aviation market.

The airport, which began commercial operations on December 25, 2025, has handled approximately 4.1 million passengers, including 4.09 million domestic travelers and 12,569 international passengers.

Passenger traffic was nearly evenly divided between arrivals and departures, with 2.02 million arriving passengers and 2.08 million departing passengers.

The airport recorded 31,043 commercial passenger aircraft movements, including 30,940 domestic and 103 international flights.

IndiGo accounted for the largest share of airline traffic, operating 24,777 flights, followed by Akasa Air, Air India Express, Fly91 and Star Air.

The airport also recorded 1,092 general aviation aircraft movements, reflecting growing demand across commercial and private aviation.

“Crossing the 4 million passenger threshold ahead of our first anniversary is a testament to the trust our passengers and airline partners have placed in Navi Mumbai International Airport,” an NMIA spokesperson said.

The airport has also emerged as a growing cargo transportation hub. As of November 15, it had handled 40,868 metric tons of cargo, including 31,652 metric tons of international shipments and 9,216 metric tons of domestic shipments.

Its cargo network includes 18 freighter airlines serving 24 international destinations, including major logistics hubs such as Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Singapore, Baku and Addis Ababa.

Under its winter 2026 schedule, NMIA is expanding its passenger network to 45 domestic destinations and two international destinations.

The airport recently added nine domestic routes and is preparing to launch direct flights to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on December 15. Jeddah will become its second international passenger destination after Abu Dhabi.

The new service is expected to accommodate growing demand for business, leisure and religious travel from western India while expanding the airport’s international presence. (Source: IANS)