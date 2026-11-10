Anthropic Launches Claude Fable 5.2 and Mythos 5.2 for Advanced Coding, Cybersecurity and Scientific Research

SAN FRANCISCO–Artificial intelligence company Anthropic has introduced two upgraded AI models, Claude Fable 5.2 and Claude Mythos 5.2, designed to tackle complex challenges in software development, cybersecurity, mathematics, robotics and scientific research.

The models, announced Monday, represent an expansion of Anthropic’s advanced AI capabilities, with improvements in reasoning, coding and autonomous task execution that allow them to work on sophisticated technical projects for extended periods with limited human intervention.

According to Anthropic, Claude Fable 5.2 and Claude Mythos 5.2 share the same underlying technology but differ in their access restrictions and safety controls.

Fable 5.2 is intended for broader use, while Mythos 5.2 provides access to advanced capabilities for approved organizations working in cybersecurity and biomedical research.

“Fable has strong cybersecurity and biology safeguards to guard against misuse, which allows us to make it available to all users. Organisations pursuing beneficial applications in cybersecurity or biomedical research can apply for access to Mythos through our recently expanded Life Sciences and Cyber Verification Programs,” the company said in a statement.

Claude Fable 5.2 is available to general users and developers through Anthropic’s platform and supported cloud services, including Amazon Web Services.

Access to Mythos 5.2 is more tightly controlled because of its ability to assist with sensitive activities such as software vulnerability discovery and advanced biological research.

Anthropic said the upgraded models can independently handle complicated tasks over periods ranging from several hours to multiple days. They can also coordinate multiple AI agents and manage extensive software development projects.

The company reported significant progress in mathematical reasoning and scientific problem-solving during testing.

In one demonstration, nearly 1,000 AI agents worked together to formalize a proof of Fermat’s Last Theorem in approximately 30 hours, with limited human involvement.

Anthropic also said its models helped design three functioning electronic devices, improved performance in simulated robotics evaluations and contributed to solving two previously unresolved theoretical physics problems involving black holes.

The company reported that the new models generate responses up to 30 percent faster than their predecessors, Claude Fable 5.1 and Claude Mythos 5.1.

Both models are priced at $8 per million input tokens and $40 per million output tokens, making them less expensive than the previous versions.

Anthropic has also introduced an optional fast mode that can increase token generation speeds by up to 2.5 times.

“Fable 5.2 and Mythos 5.2 also come with an optional fast mode, which speeds up token generation by up to 2.5 times. Fast mode is available for $16 per million input tokens and $80 per million output tokens,” the company said.

The launch comes as Anthropic prepares for a major initial public offering in the United States.

The San Francisco-based company filed for an IPO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in October and plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ANT.

Reports indicate that the company is targeting a valuation of approximately $1.1 trillion to $1.3 trillion, below earlier estimates ranging from $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion.

Anthropic reported revenue of $16.3 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2026, reflecting rapid growth in demand for its AI products and services.

The introduction of Fable 5.2 and Mythos 5.2 comes amid intensifying competition among leading AI developers seeking to attract enterprise customers, software developers and scientific research organizations.

The latest releases highlight Anthropic’s growing focus on autonomous AI systems capable of performing increasingly complex technical work while maintaining safeguards against potentially harmful applications. (Source: IANS)