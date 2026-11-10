Qantas Plans to Cut 850 Jobs, Shift Back-Office Operations to India Under Accenture Partnership

NEW DELHI–Australian airline Qantas Airways plans to eliminate approximately 850 jobs and transfer several corporate functions to India as part of a technology modernization initiative developed in partnership with consulting firm Accenture, according to reports.

The restructuring, expected to begin in mid-2027, will primarily affect employees working in finance, procurement, human resources and marketing as the airline seeks to upgrade outdated technology systems, streamline operations and expand its use of artificial intelligence.

Most of the affected positions are expected to move to Accenture-managed teams in India, although certain functions will remain in Australia.

Qantas has signed a multiyear agreement with Accenture to modernize its internal technology infrastructure, business processes and data management systems as part of a broader digital transformation strategy.

The initiative is intended to improve operational efficiency, reduce duplication and replace aging software systems that have become increasingly expensive and difficult to maintain.

In an internal communication to employees, Qantas Chief Executive Officer Vanessa Hudson said the airline spends more than A$1 billion annually on technology but continues to operate more than 1,000 legacy applications developed over several decades.

“These systems were not designed to work together and have become increasingly complex to maintain,” Hudson said, according to reports.

The airline’s technology overhaul will involve transferring several administrative and support functions to Accenture, which will subsequently introduce automation and AI-driven processes to improve productivity.

Qantas said the transition would be implemented gradually, allowing time for operational adjustments and consultations with affected employees.

The company plans to engage with staff representatives and labor unions before proceeding with the changes and will explore opportunities to redeploy employees into other positions where possible.

Hudson acknowledged that the restructuring would create uncertainty for workers whose roles could be eliminated or transferred.

“This is hard news for some, and I’m sorry for the uncertainty it brings,” she said in an internal email to employees.

The airline said the partnership with Accenture would support a longer-term transformation of its corporate operations, with artificial intelligence and automation expected to play an increasingly important role.

Hudson emphasized that the rapid development of AI technologies and changing industry demands require Qantas to modernize its operations to remain competitive.

The restructuring comes as companies across the aviation industry reassess staffing levels, technology investments and operating costs amid efforts to improve efficiency.

In a separate development, U.S. aerospace manufacturer Boeing announced Monday that it would reduce approximately 5 percent of its commercial airplane workforce through layoffs and employee attrition.

Boeing said the reductions followed a decision to slow planned increases in aircraft production, allowing factories and suppliers additional time to stabilize manufacturing operations.

For Qantas, the planned transfer of back-office functions to India reflects a broader effort to combine outsourcing, technology modernization and automation to improve corporate efficiency.

The airline’s restructuring also highlights India’s continuing role as a major destination for global business services and technology operations, particularly as multinational companies expand their use of AI-enabled administrative systems.

Qantas expects the changes to help simplify its internal operations while supporting the airline’s long-term technology transformation plans. (Source: IANS)