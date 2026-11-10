Apple Investigates Deaths of Three Workers at Tata Electronics iPhone Components Factory in India

NEW DELHI–Apple is investigating the deaths of three contract workers at a Tata Electronics manufacturing facility in southern India after they reportedly inhaled toxic gases while performing maintenance at an industrial wastewater treatment plant.

The incident occurred Monday evening at Tata Electronics’ facility near Hosur in Tamil Nadu, which manufactures components used in Apple’s iPhone supply chain.

The three workers were carrying out maintenance activities at an effluent treatment plant when they lost consciousness following suspected exposure to hazardous gases.

According to local authorities, one worker collapsed after attempting to inspect a filtration tank. Two colleagues who entered the tank to assist him also lost consciousness.

All three workers were subsequently rescued and transported to a private hospital in Hosur, where they were pronounced dead.

Police said preliminary investigations suggest toxic gas inhalation may have caused the deaths, although the exact cause will be determined following postmortem examinations.

The incident has prompted investigations by Apple, Tata Electronics and authorities in Tamil Nadu.

Apple representatives visited the manufacturing facility to assess the circumstances surrounding the deaths and assist with the investigation, according to reports.

The district administration has also launched an inquiry into whether appropriate safety procedures and protective measures were followed during the maintenance operation.

Officials are examining the circumstances under which the workers entered the treatment tank and whether adequate precautions were in place to prevent exposure to potentially dangerous gases.

The wastewater treatment facility was operated by Nalco Water, a subsidiary of U.S.-based Ecolab. The company said the three workers were employed through one of its subcontractors.

Nalco Water expressed condolences to the workers’ families and said it was cooperating with local authorities investigating the incident.

The Tamil Nadu government has directed officials to conduct a comprehensive review of safety practices at the wastewater treatment facility, including the performance and compliance standards of contractors responsible for maintenance operations.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Keerthana expressed condolences to the families and said authorities would take appropriate action based on the investigation’s findings.

“The safety and dignity of every worker must remain paramount,” the minister said in a social media post.

She also emphasized that the deaths would be thoroughly investigated and that measures would be taken to prevent similar incidents.

Production at the Tata Electronics facility was reportedly unaffected because the factory was closed for the Diwali holiday when the accident occurred.

The incident comes as Tata Electronics continues to expand its role in Apple’s manufacturing operations in India.

The company has become a major supplier of iPhone components and plays an increasingly important role in Apple’s efforts to diversify production beyond China.

India has emerged as one of Apple’s most significant manufacturing locations, supported by investments from Tata Electronics and other major suppliers.

The deaths have renewed attention on workplace safety standards in India’s expanding electronics manufacturing industry, particularly for contract workers assigned to potentially hazardous maintenance operations.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of the accident, establish whether safety requirements were violated and identify any corrective measures needed at the facility. (Source: IANS)