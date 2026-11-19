NEW DELHI–Artificial intelligence company Anthropic has secured $107.3 billion through a record-breaking initial public offering and a concurrent private placement, surpassing SpaceX’s previous fundraising record and marking a major milestone for the AI industry.

The developer of the Claude chatbot priced its shares at $83 each, exceeding its previously announced target range of $70 to $78, according to the company’s announcement Wednesday.

The IPO generated approximately $81.3 billion through the sale of 980 million shares, including 956.4 million shares offered by Anthropic and 23.6 million shares sold by existing stockholders, including the company’s co-founders.

An additional $26 billion will come from a private placement involving major technology companies, bringing the combined transaction value to approximately $107.3 billion.

The offering surpasses the previous IPO record of $75 billion established by Elon Musk’s SpaceX earlier this year.

Based on the offering price, Anthropic’s fully diluted valuation stands at approximately $1.5 trillion, placing it among the world’s most valuable publicly traded companies.

The private placement includes investments from Alphabet’s Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), among other technology companies.

Google and Nvidia have each agreed to purchase approximately $10 billion in Anthropic shares, while AMD has committed $2.5 billion.

The substantial backing reflects growing demand for advanced AI technology and the enormous financial resources required to develop increasingly sophisticated artificial intelligence systems.

Anthropic’s public offering also marks a significant development in the competitive AI industry, making it the first major frontier AI developer to enter public markets.

Founded in 2021, Anthropic develops advanced AI models capable of performing complex tasks in software development, scientific research, legal analysis and enterprise applications.

Its Claude family of AI models competes with products developed by OpenAI, Google and other major technology companies.

The company’s public debut also places it ahead of OpenAI in the race to list shares on a stock exchange. OpenAI has previously indicated that it does not expect to pursue an IPO before 2027.

Anthropic plans to use proceeds from the offering to support its operations, expand computing infrastructure and fund the development of increasingly capable AI systems.

The historic fundraising comes amid concerns about elevated technology valuations and the substantial investments required to build and operate advanced AI infrastructure.

Technology stocks have faced pressure in recent trading sessions, with the Nasdaq 100 declining over the past week and Nvidia shares experiencing volatility despite stronger-than-expected earnings.

Anthropic Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei has previously emphasized the company’s focus on long-term growth and value creation rather than short-term stock market conditions.

The IPO was led by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, alongside approximately 20 other financial institutions.

Anthropic shares are expected to begin trading Thursday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol ANT.

The offering represents a significant test of investor confidence in the long-term commercial potential of artificial intelligence as companies worldwide accelerate spending on AI infrastructure and applications. (Source: IANS)