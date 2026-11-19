NEW DELHI–Artificial intelligence models built on Chinese technology are raising concerns about political bias as companies increasingly adopt lower-cost AI systems for automated decision-making, according to a report published by The Strategist, an Australian policy and security analysis website.

The report warns that AI models developed using Chinese foundation models may reflect political preferences associated with the Chinese Communist Party, even when the resulting systems are created by Western technology companies.

Written by Max Balafoutis, Alex Colville and Shelly Shih, the analysis highlights potential risks as businesses deploy AI-powered tools for tasks such as employee recruitment, online content moderation and other automated decisions.

According to the researchers, AI systems built on Chinese foundation models demonstrated political biases when evaluating hypothetical scenarios.

For example, when assessing job applicants, some models were less likely to recommend candidates whose personal interests included supporting independence for Xinjiang.

Similarly, when tasked with moderating online discussions, the models showed a greater tendency to remove jokes about Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The authors warned that organizations adopting such systems could inadvertently introduce political preferences into decisions affecting employees, customers and online users.

The report focuses on an emerging category of artificial intelligence known as decision models, which are designed to make automated choices that other software applications can execute.

Unlike conventional AI chatbots that interact directly with users, decision models evaluate information and produce recommendations or probabilities associated with specific outcomes.

In recruitment, for example, a decision model could analyze a job description and an applicant’s resume before estimating the likelihood that the candidate should be hired or rejected.

The technology has attracted considerable attention from developers because of its potential to reduce computing costs and improve application performance.

The report cited Jev, a decision model developed by San Francisco-based TypeSafe, as an example of the technology’s rapid adoption.

According to TypeSafe’s Chief Executive Officer, approximately 25% of Fortune 500 companies were using Jev within two weeks of its September launch.

The company also highlighted the example of a British startup that integrated Jev into its recruitment screening process, potentially generating annual savings of $500,000.

Major technology companies, including Microsoft and Cloudflare, have also begun developing decision models, often using existing AI systems as their technological foundations.

However, the researchers expressed concern that companies are prioritizing affordability and availability over supply chain security when selecting these underlying models.

The report identified Alibaba’s Qwen, a Chinese-developed AI model family, as one of the foundations being adopted by developers seeking cost-effective solutions.

The authors argued that relying on Chinese foundation models could expose Western businesses to political biases embedded in their automated decision-making systems.

To address these concerns, the researchers recommended that Australia and other democratic countries introduce requirements for companies to disclose the foundation models underlying their AI applications.

They also called for systematic testing to identify potential political biases and encouraged organizations to consider available Western-developed alternatives.

The report underscores growing concerns about transparency and accountability as artificial intelligence becomes more deeply integrated into corporate decision-making and business operations. (Source: IANS)