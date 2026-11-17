NEW DELHI–Apple has released the second developer beta of its 27.3 software update, introducing new security, accessibility and artificial intelligence features for its iPhone Duo foldable smartphone.

One of the major additions is a front-camera unlock feature that allows iPhone Duo users to unlock their devices while folded shut, provided they have recently authenticated using Touch ID or a passcode.

The feature, available through the Settings menu, is designed to provide faster access to the device during active use.

Apple has also introduced a “close to lock” option that automatically locks the iPhone Duo when the device is folded shut. Users can enable the setting through the Display and Brightness menu.

Beyond the foldable-specific improvements, the update expands Siri’s capabilities within Safari through a new artificial intelligence feature called “Ask About Page.”

The feature allows users with supported devices to ask Siri questions about the entire contents of a webpage, including information that is not currently visible on the screen.

For example, users can request summaries of lengthy travel guides, generate packing lists or locate specific information, such as gluten-free dining options on restaurant websites, without manually scrolling through the content.

Apple is also expanding video podcast accessibility by integrating video episodes from Apple Podcasts into the Apple TV app.

The integration will allow users to discover and watch video podcasts across Apple TV 4K devices, compatible smart televisions, iPhones, iPads, Macs and vehicles equipped with CarPlay.

The software update also comes as Apple continues to expand developer support for its foldable smartphone platform.

According to the company, more than 200,000 applications have been optimized for the iPhone Duo, reflecting growing developer adoption of the device’s foldable design.

Apple introduced the iPhone Duo in September, marking its entry into India’s foldable smartphone market.

The latest beta update is currently available to developers for testing. Additional refinements are expected before the software becomes available to the general public. (Source: IANS)