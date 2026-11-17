NEW DELHI–India’s economy has undergone a major transformation over the past decade, moving from its classification among the world’s “Fragile Five” emerging markets to becoming the fourth-largest economy by nominal gross domestic product (GDP), according to a new report.

A paper published in Global Outlook examines India’s economic development between 2014 and 2026, highlighting the role of government reforms, digital infrastructure, public investment and expanding capital markets in driving growth.

Authored by Sourav Chakraborty, the report attributes India’s economic progress to a combination of policy initiatives, including the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) framework, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), demonetization and the Make in India manufacturing initiative.

The paper also identifies major structural reforms, including the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), as significant contributors to the country’s economic development.

India’s improvement of 79 positions in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business rankings is cited as another indicator of changes in the country’s business environment.

According to the report, these reforms, combined with large-scale infrastructure investments and government welfare programs, have helped strengthen economic activity and support private-sector growth.

The study also points to India’s expanding financial markets and startup ecosystem as evidence of broader economic progress.

India’s stock market has emerged as the world’s fourth-largest by market capitalization, while its startup ecosystem ranks third globally in the number of unicorn companies, according to the paper.

Chakraborty argues that these developments demonstrate how economic reforms have encouraged private investment and business formation beyond direct government spending.

The report compares India’s economic trajectory with those of major economies, including the United Kingdom, Japan and Germany, while examining the country’s ability to sustain growth through the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent global economic disruptions.

It also revisits the term “Hindu Rate of Growth,” introduced by economist Raj Krishna in 1978 to describe India’s relatively slow economic expansion before market liberalization.

During the 1950s through the 1980s, India’s economy grew at an average annual rate of approximately 3.5%, reflecting the constraints of a heavily regulated economic system characterized by industrial licensing and government controls.

According to the paper, India’s economic performance between 2014 and 2026 has been substantially stronger, with average growth approaching twice the historical benchmark despite disruptions caused by the pandemic.

The country has also advanced from the world’s 11th-largest economy to fourth place in nominal GDP rankings over that period, the report states.

India’s development of UPI, which processes more real-time payment transactions than any other national payment system, is highlighted as a major achievement in digital financial infrastructure.

The paper argues that India’s economic identity has shifted from one associated with limited industrial capacity and bureaucratic restrictions to one increasingly defined by expanding markets, digital connectivity and economic scale.

It suggests that the historical meaning of the “Hindu Rate of Growth” should be reconsidered in light of the country’s more recent economic performance.

The report also draws on economist M. Govinda Rao’s description of India’s potential transformation “from the lumbering elephant to a charging tiger.”

Chakraborty uses the comparison to illustrate how structural reforms and technological advances have supported faster economic expansion.

Looking ahead, the paper identifies several major economic milestones, including surpassing Germany in nominal GDP and pursuing India’s long-term ambition of developing a $55 trillion economy by 2047.

The report concludes that sustaining India’s economic momentum will depend on the continued effectiveness of structural reforms, infrastructure development and private-sector investment. (Source: IANS)