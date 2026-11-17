NEW DELHI–Indian airlines could place orders for another 1,000 aircraft as they expand their fleets to accommodate rising passenger demand, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Speaking to reporters in Egypt, Goyal said major Indian carriers, including IndiGo, Air India and Akasa Air, have already ordered more than 1,200 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus. However, the country’s total aircraft requirements exceed 2,000 planes, suggesting substantial additional orders could be forthcoming.

Goyal said airlines are urging aircraft manufacturers to accelerate deliveries to keep pace with the growing demand for air travel.

He also indicated that air connectivity between India and Egypt could improve as Indian carriers expand their fleets, allowing them to introduce additional flights between the two countries.

The minister made the remarks during a two-day official visit to Egypt focused on strengthening bilateral trade and investment relations.

India’s aviation industry is projected to experience significant growth over the next decade. According to consulting firm Oliver Wyman’s 2026 forecast, the country’s commercial aircraft fleet is expected to expand at an annual rate of 7.1% between 2026 and 2036, placing India among the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets.

Despite the strong outlook, aircraft delivery delays remain a challenge for Indian airlines.

Data compiled by India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation shows that several major aircraft orders remain unfulfilled, with some deliveries scheduled as far out as 2034.

Boeing and Airbus are managing substantial global order backlogs, while shortages of aircraft engines and other critical components have disrupted manufacturing and delivery schedules.

The Indian government is also exploring financing measures to support the industry’s expansion, including increasing bank lending to aircraft leasing companies, introducing rupee-denominated financing options and easing regulatory requirements.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, more than 85% of aircraft operated by Indian airlines are leased, making access to financing a critical factor in fleet expansion.

In September, the ministry convened a High-Level Committee to examine challenges in aircraft leasing and financing and identify potential solutions.

Indian carriers currently rely heavily on international aircraft leasing centers, particularly in Ireland and Singapore, resulting in billions of dollars in annual foreign exchange expenditures on lease payments.

To reduce this dependence, the government has been working to establish a stronger domestic aircraft leasing and financing industry through Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, commonly known as GIFT City.

The initiative is intended to provide Indian airlines with more domestic financing options while supporting the country’s broader aviation expansion plans. (Source: IANS)