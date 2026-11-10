MRF’s Quarterly Profit Falls Nearly 28 Percent as Rising Raw Material Costs Squeeze Margins

MUMBAI–Indian tire manufacturer MRF Limited reported a 27.8 percent decline in consolidated net profit for the July-September 2026 quarter as sharply higher raw material costs eroded profitability despite double-digit revenue growth.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 369 crore for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, down from Rs 512 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to a regulatory filing released Tuesday.

Revenue from operations increased 17.6 percent year-over-year to Rs 8,524 crore, compared with Rs 7,250 crore in the same quarter of fiscal 2026.

However, rising production expenses significantly affected operating performance, resulting in lower earnings and narrower profit margins.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) declined 16.3 percent to Rs 913 crore from Rs 1,090 crore a year earlier.

The company’s EBITDA margin contracted to 10.7 percent from 15 percent in the corresponding quarter last year, representing a decline of 4.3 percentage points.

The deterioration in profitability was largely driven by a substantial increase in raw material expenses, which outpaced revenue growth during the quarter.

MRF’s total expenses rose 21.8 percent to Rs 8,269.77 crore, compared with Rs 6,788.55 crore in the same period last year.

Raw material consumption costs increased nearly 43 percent year-over-year to Rs 6,552.57 crore from Rs 4,577.49 crore.

The sharp rise in input costs placed considerable pressure on the company’s operating margins, offsetting the benefits of higher sales.

As a result, profit before tax declined to Rs 521.81 crore from Rs 700.45 crore in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2026.

Earnings per share also decreased to Rs 912.46, compared with Rs 1,243.60 a year earlier, reflecting the decline in overall profitability.

The latest financial results underscore the challenges facing tire manufacturers as increases in raw material prices raise production costs and put pressure on earnings.

Despite the weaker quarterly performance, MRF’s board of directors approved an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for fiscal 2027.

The company has set November 17, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the dividend.

MRF’s quarterly performance highlights the importance of controlling input costs and maintaining operating margins as the company seeks to sustain revenue growth in the coming quarters. (Source: IANS)