NEW DELHI–Microsoft has introduced a series of artificial intelligence products, enterprise tools and cloud infrastructure upgrades at its annual Ignite technology conference, expanding its efforts to integrate AI agents into business operations and improve productivity across its platforms.

The announcements Wednesday included Copilot Workspaces, new AI models, advanced cybersecurity tools and improvements to Microsoft’s Azure cloud infrastructure.

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella outlined the company’s strategy of translating advances in artificial intelligence into practical applications for businesses, individuals and organizations.

“Our ambition with everything we are announcing at Ignite today is to parlay technological advances into real outcomes and new points of leverage for people, organisations and society at large,” Nadella wrote in a post on X.

One of the major announcements was Copilot Workspaces, a platform designed to allow employees and AI agents to collaborate using shared information and work toward common business objectives.

The platform represents Microsoft’s growing emphasis on agentic AI, which enables artificial intelligence systems to perform tasks, coordinate workflows and support decision-making with greater autonomy.

Microsoft also introduced several new AI models, including Microsoft-Decision 1.1, Code 2 and Cyber 2 Flash.

According to the company, Cyber 2 Flash delivers advanced security capabilities at a lower cost than competing frontier AI models.

Microsoft expanded its AI model offerings through its Foundry platform, adding OpenAI’s GPT-6.2 alongside the latest models from Meta.

The additions are intended to provide developers and businesses with more options for building and deploying AI-powered applications.

The company also announced Agent 365 Business Analytics, a platform designed to help organizations measure the financial and operational impact of their AI investments.

Nadella described the product as an enterprise resource planning system for artificial intelligence, allowing businesses to connect AI spending with measurable outcomes and improve returns on investment.

In cybersecurity, Microsoft announced the general availability of Microsoft Perception, which enables security professionals and AI agents to collaborate in detecting and responding to threats.

The company said the technology is designed to help organizations identify potential security incidents and coordinate responses at machine speed.

Microsoft also introduced its AI Transparency Initiative, an effort involving more than 40 organizations to establish open standards for developing accountable, verifiable and secure artificial intelligence systems.

The initiative focuses on improving transparency and accountability as AI technologies become increasingly integrated into business operations.

In cloud computing, Microsoft announced the general availability of HorizonDB, a distributed PostgreSQL database service hosted on Azure.

The company said HorizonDB can deliver up to eight times the performance of self-managed PostgreSQL deployments, offering businesses improved database capabilities for demanding applications.

Microsoft is also redesigning key components of Azure’s computing, storage and networking infrastructure to support the growing demands of AI agents operating at scale.

The company highlighted partnerships and collaborations with major organizations across several industries, including Alaska Air, AT&T, BlackRock, BNY, Chevron, Epic, Publicis Groupe, Salesforce and Unilever.

The Ignite announcements come less than a week after a major global Microsoft 365 outage disrupted several widely used services, including Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint and Office applications.

Microsoft attributed the November 12 disruption to a combination of a previously undetected software flaw, unusually high traffic volumes and reduced server capacity.

The company said the combination of technical problems triggered widespread service failures before engineers identified the underlying issue and restored operations.

The latest product launches underscore Microsoft’s strategy to expand the role of artificial intelligence across enterprise software, cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure while encouraging businesses to adopt AI-powered tools. (Source: IANS)