MUMBAI–Indian chemicals manufacturer Atul Limited said Thursday that its wholly owned subsidiary, Atul USA Inc., is under investigation by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) over allegations that it evaded anti-dumping and countervailing duties on imports of the herbicide 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid (2,4-D) and related products.

In a regulatory filing, the Gujarat-based company disclosed that Atul USA received a notice from CBP under the Enforce and Protect Act (EAPA), initiating an investigation into possible violations of U.S. trade regulations.

The investigation centers on allegations that Chinese-origin 2,4-D and its derivatives may have been shipped through India before entering the United States, potentially allowing importers to avoid higher anti-dumping and countervailing duties imposed on Chinese products.

The duties are designed to protect domestic manufacturers from unfairly priced or government-subsidized imports.

As part of the proceedings, CBP has ordered the suspension of liquidation of all unliquidated entries of the products under investigation that entered the United States after August 11, 2026, or as otherwise permitted by law.

The measure temporarily prevents the final assessment and settlement of customs duties on the affected imports while authorities examine the allegations.

CBP may also introduce additional measures to protect U.S. government revenue during the investigation.

Atul said it received the public version of the investigation notice on November 18 and has denied the allegations at this preliminary stage.

The company stated that it is currently unable to determine the potential financial or operational consequences of the investigation.

Atul USA has retained U.S.-based legal counsel to represent its interests and provide guidance throughout the proceedings.

The investigation is being conducted under the Trade Facilitation and Trade Enforcement Act of 2015, which established procedures for investigating allegations that importers have evaded anti-dumping or countervailing duties.

The legislation gives CBP authority to examine suspected violations and take enforcement action when warranted.

Atul Limited manufactures chemicals used in agriculture, pharmaceuticals and other industrial applications.

Despite the disclosure, shares of Atul Limited closed higher Thursday on the Bombay Stock Exchange, gaining 1.15%, or 57.95 rupees, to finish at 5,076 rupees. (Source: IANS)