NEW DELHI–The Indian rupee strengthened to its highest level in seven months Thursday, supported by a surge in foreign investment in domestic equities, declining commodity prices and expectations of increased dollar sales by exporters.

The currency gained 0.16% to close at 93.29 against the U.S. dollar, reversing earlier losses as strong buying in Indian equities helped improve market sentiment.

The benchmark Nifty index rose 1% during the session, extending its gains for November to more than 10%. The rally has been supported by renewed interest from foreign institutional investors, who have increased their purchases of Indian stocks.

The rupee has appreciated approximately 1.8% so far this month, making it the best-performing Asian currency during the period.

Market analysts attributed the currency’s recovery primarily to stronger foreign capital inflows and softer commodity prices, which have helped ease concerns about India’s import costs.

An analyst said sustained foreign institutional investment and lower commodity prices could provide further support for the rupee in the coming weeks.

The analyst projected a near-term trading range of 92.75 to 93.75 against the dollar, with the outlook remaining favorable for the Indian currency.

Foreign investors have invested nearly 1 trillion rupees in Indian equities during November, providing significant support to the currency.

The inflows have also reduced pressure on the Reserve Bank of India to intervene in foreign exchange markets, allowing the central bank to scale back dollar sales following months of efforts to stabilize the rupee.

Earlier Thursday, the rupee weakened by 8 paise to 93.49 against the dollar, compared with Wednesday’s closing level of 93.41, before recovering during afternoon trading.

The currency’s resilience came despite signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve suggesting that additional interest rate increases could be forthcoming.

Minutes from the Fed’s latest meeting indicated that nearly all officials anticipated further rate hikes, with some expressing openness to a half-percentage-point increase in December.

The U.S. dollar index climbed to approximately 103.8, approaching a 19-month high, a development that would typically place pressure on emerging-market currencies.

However, strong foreign investment inflows helped the rupee withstand the broader strengthening of the dollar.

Brent crude oil prices, trading near $92.40 per barrel, also helped keep dollar demand from importers in check.

Analysts cautioned that the rupee’s recovery could face challenges if foreign investment inflows weaken while U.S. interest rates remain elevated.

“That cushion has limits. Equity flows tend to come in bursts, while higher US rates can last for months. If foreign buying slows, a strong dollar will test the rupee again,” a market participant said. (Source: IANS)