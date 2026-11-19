NEW DELHI–India is on track to secure preferential trade access to markets representing $85 trillion in global GDP by next year, up from approximately $70 trillion currently, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said Thursday.

Speaking at the annual general meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Goyal said ongoing trade negotiations could expand India’s preferential market access by an additional $15 trillion.

He indicated that several trade agreements, including a proposed deal with the United States, could be finalized in the coming months.

The minister also reaffirmed India’s ambition to reach $1 trillion in total exports during fiscal year 2026-27, encouraging businesses and startups to take advantage of expanding international trade opportunities.

Goyal said India’s exports reached a record $90 billion in October despite geopolitical tensions and uncertainty affecting international markets.

“We didn’t know how the year would pan out. Two global wars are raging even today as we speak. But when you really desire something from the heart, it can happen,” Goyal remarked.

Delivering the closing keynote address on building a globally competitive Indian economy, Goyal emphasized the importance of strengthening the country’s position in international trade and creating greater demand for Indian products and services.

“We need to make the world dependent upon us. We have to create leverage in India,” he said.

Goyal pointed to India’s skilled workforce, entrepreneurial ecosystem, access to capital and banking sector as key strengths supporting the country’s long-term economic expansion.

“We have got an economy that matters. That is the envy of the world. We have a leadership that is decisive. We have talent which the world is looking up to. We have macroeconomic fundamentals comparable to the best in the world,” the Minister said.

He also highlighted India’s debt levels, stating that the country’s external debt amounts to approximately 20% of GDP, while total government debt remains below 80% of GDP. He said the government is working to reduce its debt burden further.

Addressing criticism of India’s economic performance, Goyal defended the country’s growth prospects and questioned opposition leaders who have expressed concerns about the economy while traveling abroad.

He described India as the world’s fastest-growing major economy and said the country remains positioned to increase annual exports from $863 billion to $1 trillion despite global uncertainty.

Goyal also pointed to an economic growth rate of approximately 6% as evidence of India’s resilience amid geopolitical conflicts and volatility in international markets.

The minister urged Indian businesses to strengthen their global competitiveness and capitalize on new trade agreements as the country seeks to expand exports and deepen its integration into the world economy. (Source: IANS)