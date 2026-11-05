Bharti Airtel’s Second-Quarter Profit Jumps 31% to Rs 8,888 Crore as Revenue Rises 17%

MUMBAI–Bharti Airtel Limited reported a 31% increase in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, driven by growth in its telecommunications operations across India and Africa, rising customer numbers and expansion in its broadband and digital services businesses.

The Indian telecommunications company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 8,888 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, compared with Rs 6,792 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing Thursday.

Revenue from operations increased 16.7% year over year to Rs 60,878 crore from Rs 52,145 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached Rs 35,240 crore, representing an operating margin of 57.9%.

The company’s financial performance was supported by continued expansion in its India and Africa businesses, along with increasing demand for higher-value mobile services and home broadband connectivity.

Gopal Vittal, Executive Vice Chairman of Bharti Airtel, said the company maintained consistent growth during the quarter, with consolidated revenue increasing 4% compared with the preceding three-month period.

He also highlighted improvements in the company’s African operations, where Airtel has been deploying its internally developed technology systems across multiple markets.

“Africa’s improving performance is also benefiting from the rollout of Airtel’s homegrown technology stack across markets, powering our go-to-market capabilities. Group-wide synergies are also beginning to deliver tangible operating gains,” Vittal said.

The company is also expanding into additional business segments, including data center infrastructure and financial services.

“Our new growth engines continue to gain momentum. Our investment in a strategic land parcel during the quarter marks another important step towards realising our ambition of building 1 GW of data centre capacity. In Financial Services, early traction following the commercial launch has been very encouraging, with our digital platforms, advanced data analytics and disciplined operating model providing a strong foundation to scale the business,” Vittal said.

The planned data center expansion reflects Airtel’s efforts to increase its presence in digital infrastructure as demand for cloud computing, enterprise connectivity and data processing services grows.

Within India, the company’s revenue increased 2.7% sequentially during the quarter.

Mobile services revenue rose 3.4% compared with the previous quarter, supported by customers upgrading to higher-value plans and the company’s strategy of attracting and retaining premium subscribers.

Bharti Airtel also reported continued customer growth across its international operations.

The company’s total subscriber base reached 693 million customers across 15 countries, following net additions of approximately 12 million customers in India and Africa during the quarter.

The expansion reinforced Airtel’s position as one of the largest telecommunications providers operating across the two regions.

The latest quarterly results reflect continued growth in Airtel’s core telecommunications business while the company invests in digital infrastructure, financial services and new technology platforms to support future expansion. (Source: IANS)