Canva to Cut 1,271 Jobs, Restructure Operations as Growth Slows

NEW DELHI–Graphic design platform Canva plans to eliminate or restructure 1,271 positions, affecting approximately 22% of its global workforce, as the company responds to slowing growth and changing technology demands with a major organizational overhaul.

Canva Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Melanie Perkins announced the restructuring Wednesday in a message to employees published on the company’s official website, describing the decision as one of the most difficult in its 13-year history.

The changes will involve job eliminations, employee relocations and modifications to existing roles as Canva consolidates teams and reorganizes operations around a more centralized management structure.

According to Perkins, the company spent several months evaluating its organizational structure, office locations and workforce requirements before deciding that significant changes were necessary.

The restructuring comes as Canva experiences its first slowdown in growth in a decade, raising concerns about how the company can maintain its competitive position in a rapidly evolving technology market.

Perkins said accelerating technological developments and shifting customer expectations have fundamentally changed the environment in which Canva operates.

She indicated that smaller adjustments to the company’s existing structure would not be sufficient to address those challenges, prompting leadership to pursue a broader transformation.

Under the new organizational model, Canva will combine its product development, growth and platform functions into a single product organization.

The company also plans to reduce management layers, consolidate specialized positions and give individual teams broader responsibilities.

The restructuring is intended to simplify decision-making and allow smaller teams to operate with greater independence while maintaining closer coordination across the organization.

Canva will also centralize more operations in designated office locations, with Sydney becoming the primary hub for additional product teams.

The company plans to increase in-person collaboration as part of the transition.

Beginning in January, most employees working under hybrid arrangements will be expected to spend two to three days per week in the office.

The policy represents a shift toward greater workplace centralization as Canva seeks to improve coordination among employees and product development teams.

The company has outlined several financial and career assistance measures for employees affected by the restructuring.

Departing workers will receive severance packages equivalent to at least six months of salary, along with continued health insurance coverage where applicable.

Canva will also provide career transition assistance and extended employee support services to help affected workers find new employment opportunities.

In addition, eligible departing employees will have an opportunity to receive a $10,000 grant through the newly established Canva Collective Fund.

The initiative is intended to provide additional financial support to employees leaving the company.

Perkins acknowledged the personal and professional consequences of the restructuring, particularly for employees whose positions will be eliminated.

She said the changes were necessary to prepare Canva for the next decade of competition and technological development.

The workforce reduction marks a significant shift for Canva, which has expanded rapidly since its founding and established itself as a major provider of online graphic design and visual communication tools.

The restructuring reflects the company’s efforts to balance operational efficiency with continued investment in product development as it adapts to slower growth and changing market conditions. (Source: IANS)