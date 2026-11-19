MUMBAI–Indian stock markets staged a strong recovery Thursday, with the benchmark Sensex jumping nearly 990 points to close above 83,000 as gains in automobile, banking and consumer-related stocks lifted investor sentiment.

The BSE Sensex climbed 989.94 points, or 1.21%, to finish at 83,021.75, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 286.35 points, or 1.14%, to settle at 25,514.30.

The rally followed an initial period of weakness, with both indices recovering during the session as buying interest strengthened across several major sectors.

Automobile stocks led the gains, with Maruti Suzuki India, Eicher Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra among the strongest performers on the Nifty index.

The Nifty Auto index surged more than 4%, making it the best-performing sectoral index of the session.

Banking shares also contributed significantly to the advance. The Nifty Bank index reached a record high of 63,053.25 before closing with strong gains.

Consumer-oriented stocks attracted substantial investor interest, with the Nifty FMCG and Nifty Consumer Durables indices outperforming the broader market.

Public sector banking stocks also advanced, helping the Nifty PSU Bank index register notable gains.

Market analysts attributed the recovery to continued foreign institutional investor inflows, easing commodity prices and renewed interest in sectors tied to domestic consumption.

The gains came despite weakness in other Asian markets and concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve could maintain a more restrictive monetary policy.

“Indian equities extended their recovery despite weak Asian cues and concerns over a hawkish US Fed, supported by sustained FII inflows and easing commodity prices, from copper to crude,” analysts noted.

Market experts said investors appeared to be shifting their attention toward companies benefiting from domestic demand, while information technology stocks remained under pressure because of expectations of higher U.S. interest rates.

From a technical perspective, analysts said the Nifty’s strong recovery produced a bullish candlestick pattern, indicating improved buying momentum.

However, they identified the 25,500 level as an important threshold for determining whether the rally could continue.

“However, the 25,500 mark remains a crucial, and a decisive breakout followed by sustained trading above this level will be essential to extend the prevailing momentum towards the 25,800–26,000 zone,” analysts stated.

On the downside, analysts identified 25,400 as the immediate support level, followed by 25,300.

Looking ahead, market participants expect foreign investment flows, corporate earnings and commodity price movements to play a significant role in determining the direction of Indian equities.

Analysts also emphasized the importance of company valuations and earnings performance as investors assess whether the market’s recovery can be sustained. (Source: IANS)