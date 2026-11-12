Kia to Invest $2 Billion in New India Manufacturing Plant, Create 12,000 Jobs

NEW DELHI–South Korean automaker Kia announced plans Thursday to invest $2 billion in a new manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh, expanding its production capacity in India to 630,000 vehicles annually and creating an estimated 12,000 jobs.

The announcement was made at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, marking a major expansion of Kia’s manufacturing operations in one of India’s growing automotive production centers.

“I am so delighted to announce the expansion of Kia’s presence in Andhra Pradesh through the establishment of an additional manufacturing plant,” a company representative identified as Lee said at the event.

The new facility will complement Kia India’s existing manufacturing plant in Anantapur, which has an annual production capacity of 430,000 vehicles.

Kia established its Anantapur facility in 2017, with commercial production beginning in 2019. The plant has since become a key part of the automaker’s Indian operations, manufacturing vehicles for both domestic customers and international markets.

The additional investment is expected to increase Kia India’s combined annual production capacity by approximately 200,000 vehicles, bringing the total to 630,000 units.

The company did not disclose a timeline for construction or specify when the additional manufacturing capacity would become operational.

During fiscal 2026, Kia India produced approximately 317,000 vehicles, including 289,000 units dispatched to the domestic market and 27,953 vehicles exported.

The proposed expansion is expected to strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s automotive manufacturing industry while generating additional opportunities for suppliers, logistics providers and other businesses supporting vehicle production.

Kia’s announcement follows a series of investment commitments from South Korean automotive component manufacturers seeking to expand their operations in the state.

Earlier this month, Andhra Pradesh secured investment commitments totaling Rs 1,614 crore from three companies supplying components to Hyundai and Kia.

The companies, Hwashin, Seoyon and Iwamet, signed agreements with the state government to establish manufacturing facilities in Anantapur district.

The proposed projects involve individual investments of Rs 850 crore, Rs 514 crore and Rs 250 crore, respectively, and are expected to generate approximately 1,418 jobs.

The agreements followed a July visit to South Korea by Andhra Pradesh Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Human Resource Development Nara Lokesh, who met with companies involved in Hyundai and Kia’s global automotive supply chains.

Together, the investments are expected to expand the region’s automotive manufacturing capabilities, strengthen local component supply chains and support employment growth.

Kia’s planned $2 billion investment also underscores the automaker’s long-term commitment to India as both a major consumer market and an export manufacturing base.

With the proposed expansion, the company aims to increase its production capabilities while reinforcing Andhra Pradesh’s position as an important center for automobile and auto-component manufacturing. (Source: IANS)