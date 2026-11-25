NEW DELHI– The Indian rupee climbed to its highest level of the current fiscal year on Wednesday, supported by record foreign investment in domestic equities, declining crude oil prices and favorable dollar supply and demand conditions.

The rupee opened at 92.74 against the U.S. dollar, strengthening from Monday’s close of 92.91, before reaching an eight-month high of 92.1850 during the trading session.

The currency closed at 92.23 per dollar, gaining 0.7% for the day and bringing its November gains to 2.9%. Indian financial markets were closed Tuesday for a holiday.

Indian equity markets also rallied Wednesday as renewed foreign investment and easing crude oil prices strengthened investor sentiment.

Foreign portfolio investors have poured a record $14.28 billion into Indian equities so far this month, driven by a broader shift away from global technology and artificial intelligence stocks.

The changing investment landscape has put India’s benchmark equity indexes on track for their strongest monthly performance since April 2020.

Market participants expect the rupee to maintain its upward momentum, with the dollar potentially trading between 91.50 and 92 rupees.

According to a recent report by the South China Morning Post, India has emerged as an unexpected beneficiary of shifting global investment patterns following a sell-off in AI-related stocks, fueled partly by tighter U.S. restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports.

Investors have begun redirecting capital away from technology-heavy markets such as Taiwan and South Korea amid growing concerns about the sustainability of AI-related spending and corporate earnings.

The November 3 U.S. midterm elections have also raised concerns about potentially stricter AI-related policies in the United States, while several Asian equity markets have faced pressure from the broader technology sector sell-off. (Source: IANS)