NEW DELHI–Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has acknowledged that the company could have taken additional steps to prevent a widespread outage that disrupted Outlook and several other Microsoft services worldwide last week.

In an interview with CNBC, Nadella said the disruption occurred when a previously dormant software bug was triggered by a particular pattern of user traffic, causing failures across Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure.

Nadella acknowledged that Microsoft should have detected the problem during testing and implemented stronger safeguards to prevent an isolated technical issue from escalating into a global service disruption.

The outage initially affected Outlook before spreading to other Microsoft services, including Teams, Copilot, Microsoft 365, SharePoint and OneDrive. Users in several countries experienced disruptions that continued for more than 24 hours.

According to Microsoft’s preliminary investigation, the incident was linked to a software defect introduced earlier this year. Increased network traffic and reduced server capacity further complicated the situation.

Microsoft said it found no evidence of a cyberattack. The company restored affected services by expanding infrastructure capacity, deploying software patches and modifying system configurations.

Nadella also highlighted the growing challenges associated with maintaining software reliability as artificial intelligence transforms how technology companies develop, test and deploy updates.

He explained that AI-powered tools are enabling developers to identify software vulnerabilities and potential defects more rapidly. However, the accelerated pace of software updates can introduce new operational risks, particularly for older infrastructure that may not be designed to accommodate frequent changes.

Integrating software patches into legacy systems can sometimes create unexpected stability problems, even when those updates are intended to improve security and performance.

His comments come as Microsoft continues expanding the use of artificial intelligence throughout its software products and enterprise services.

At its recent Ignite conference, the company outlined plans to make Copilot a central component of workplace productivity, integrating AI-powered capabilities more deeply into business applications.

The outage has raised questions about the resilience of cloud infrastructure as businesses and consumers become increasingly dependent on Microsoft’s interconnected services for communication, collaboration and daily operations. (Source: IANS)