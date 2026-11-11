India Makes Electric Vehicles Default Choice for Central Government Car Purchases

NEW DELHI–India’s Finance Ministry has directed all central government ministries and departments to prioritize electric vehicles when purchasing or replacing official staff cars, introducing new procurement rules aimed at accelerating electric mobility and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

The directive, issued by the Ministry’s Department of Expenditure, takes effect immediately and establishes electric vehicles as the preferred option for government car purchases.

Under the revised policy, the government has doubled the maximum net dealer price permitted for electric vehicle purchases to Rs 20 lakh, while maintaining a ceiling of Rs 10 lakh for internal combustion engine vehicles, including gasoline, diesel and hybrid models.

The higher spending limit for electric vehicles reflects their prevailing market prices and long-term operating costs, according to the ministry.

The policy requires ministries and departments to prioritize electric vehicles when existing gasoline or diesel staff cars are retired or replaced.

“Going forward, Ministries and Departments shall ordinarily procure Electric Vehicles (EVs) at the time of condemnation or replacement of their existing ICE staff cars. EVs shall be the default and preferred choice for procurement,” the office order states.

Government departments seeking to purchase conventional vehicles must obtain special approval from the Department of Expenditure.

Such requests must include a justification explaining why an electric vehicle would not be practical for the intended use. They must also receive approval from the Secretary of the relevant ministry or department and the concurrence of its Financial Adviser before being submitted for consideration.

The ministry said exemptions would be reviewed individually rather than granted automatically.

The new directive also reinforces existing requirements concerning the rental of vehicles for official government use.

Under instructions originally issued on September 1, 2022, central government ministries and departments are required to give preference to electric vehicles when hiring cars.

The latest order reiterates those requirements and specifies that departments seeking to rent gasoline, diesel or other internal combustion engine vehicles must obtain an exemption from the Department of Expenditure.

As with vehicle purchases, requests to hire conventional vehicles must be supported by a justification and approved by the relevant departmental Secretary and Financial Adviser.

The Finance Ministry said the changes are intended to encourage wider adoption of electric vehicles across government operations while accounting for vehicle purchase prices and total ownership costs.

The policy also seeks to reduce fossil fuel consumption by gradually replacing conventional government vehicles with electric alternatives.

All other rules governing eligibility, procurement and vehicle rentals will remain unchanged under the revised framework.

Government vehicle purchases will continue to follow the General Financial Rules, 2017, including subsequent amendments, as well as applicable instructions issued by the Department of Expenditure.

The directive represents another step in India’s efforts to expand electric mobility, with central government departments expected to play a larger role in supporting demand for electric vehicles through their official transportation fleets. (Source: IANS)