Sensex Surges 773 Points, Nifty Closes Above 25,250 as Oil Prices Ease

MUMBAI–Indian stock markets posted strong gains Wednesday, with the Sensex climbing nearly 773 points and the Nifty closing above 25,250, as declining crude oil prices and improving foreign investor sentiment fueled buying across banking, automobile and other sectors.

The benchmark Sensex rose 772.75 points, or 0.95%, to finish at 81,879.40, while the Nifty 50 advanced 210.40 points, or 0.84%, to close at 25,255.05.

Both indices retreated from their intraday highs but maintained substantial gains as investors responded positively to lower energy costs and signs of improving foreign capital flows.

Market analysts said the Nifty continued to demonstrate upward momentum, extending its recent rally despite some profit-taking toward the end of the trading session.

The 25,400–25,500 range is expected to serve as the index’s next major resistance zone. A sustained move above those levels could support further gains, according to market experts.

On the downside, analysts identified immediate support between 25,100 and 25,200, followed by a more significant support level near 24,800.

Mahindra & Mahindra, InterGlobe Aviation and Trent were among the top-performing stocks in the Nifty 50.

Gains extended beyond the benchmark indices, with smaller companies attracting substantial investor interest.

The Nifty SmallCap 100 index climbed 1.59%, outperforming the major benchmarks, while the Nifty MidCap 100 advanced 0.81%.

Banking stocks were among the strongest performers during the session. The Nifty PSU Bank index, which tracks government-owned lenders, rose nearly 3% amid sustained buying interest.

The Nifty Bank, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Auto indices also recorded strong performances, helping drive the broader market higher.

Technology and healthcare stocks, however, lagged behind the overall market. The Nifty IT and Nifty Healthcare indices underperformed as investors booked profits in selected stocks and shifted toward sectors more closely tied to domestic economic activity.

Analysts attributed the market’s positive performance to easing crude oil prices, which can help reduce India’s import costs and inflationary pressures, along with a moderation in foreign institutional investor outflows.

Market participants are now focusing on upcoming economic indicators that could influence the direction of equities and currency markets.

India’s October inflation figures and US producer price index data are expected to provide further insight into domestic price pressures and the outlook for global interest rates.

Analysts said sustained foreign institutional investment, corporate earnings growth and stable crude oil prices would be important factors in determining whether the rally can continue.

They also cautioned investors against pursuing stocks solely because of sharp short-term price increases, emphasizing the importance of corporate fundamentals.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar during the session, supported by renewed foreign investment inflows.

However, expectations that US interest rates could remain elevated continue to pose a potential risk to emerging-market currencies and investment flows.

Wednesday’s gains reflected improving confidence in Indian equities, with stronger participation from banking and automobile stocks helping offset weaker performances in technology and healthcare. (Source: IANS)