SpiceJet Faces Growing Operational Crisis as Flight Cancellations and Unpaid Dues Mount

NEW DELHI–Indian budget airline SpiceJet is facing mounting operational and financial difficulties, with frequent flight cancellations, a shrinking aircraft fleet and unpaid obligations to service providers raising concerns about its ability to maintain regular operations.

According to multiple media reports, the airline has been canceling between 15 and 20 flights daily despite operating a reduced schedule of approximately 65 flights.

Passengers have also experienced repeated delays, with some flights reportedly canceled after travelers waited three to five hours for departure.

The disruptions have been linked to outstanding payments owed to aircraft leasing companies, fuel suppliers, airport operators and ground-handling service providers, according to sources cited in the reports.

SpiceJet is reportedly operating largely on a cash-and-carry basis, requiring it to make advance payments for essential services. The arrangement has further restricted the airline’s financial flexibility as it struggles to manage daily operating expenses.

The carrier’s operational fleet has reportedly declined to just 12 aircraft, with three additional planes grounded because of payment disputes involving leasing companies.

The reduced fleet has limited SpiceJet’s ability to maintain its flight schedule and respond to operational disruptions, adding pressure to an airline already facing significant financial challenges.

The reported financial difficulties have also affected employees. According to sources cited in media reports, SpiceJet staff members have not received salaries since June 2026.

The latest operational setbacks come amid continued losses and declining revenue.

For the quarter ended September 2025, SpiceJet reported a net loss of Rs 621 crore, widening from a loss of Rs 458 crore during the corresponding period a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue declined 13.4% to Rs 792 crore, compared with Rs 915 crore in the previous year.

The airline recorded an operating loss of Rs 297 crore during the quarter, reflecting the financial burden associated with its reduced fleet and ongoing operational challenges.

SpiceJet incurred Rs 120 crore in expenses related to grounded aircraft, along with an additional Rs 30 crore in costs associated with returning aircraft to service.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and restructuring or rent costs (EBITDAR), excluding foreign exchange effects, showed a loss of Rs 203.8 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 58.87 crore a year earlier.

Despite the financial difficulties, the airline reported a passenger load factor of 84.3%, indicating that its operating flights continued to attract passengers.

Passenger revenue per available seat kilometer increased to Rs 4.04 from Rs 3.91 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

However, the combination of mounting liabilities, grounded aircraft and frequent flight disruptions has raised concerns about the airline’s ability to stabilize operations.

SpiceJet shares closed 0.65% lower at Rs 7.68 on the Bombay Stock Exchange, reflecting continued investor uncertainty surrounding the carrier’s financial and operational outlook. (Source: IANS)