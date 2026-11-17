NEW DELHI–The Indian rupee strengthened by 31 paise against the U.S. dollar in early trading Tuesday, supported by declining crude oil prices, strong foreign investment inflows and gains in domestic equity markets.

The rupee opened at 93.72 against the dollar before advancing to 93.62 during early trading, extending its gains from the previous session.

On Monday, the Indian currency had appreciated by 25 paise to close at 93.94 against the U.S. dollar.

Currency analysts said falling oil prices and easing inflation concerns could provide additional support for the rupee, particularly as foreign institutional investors continue to increase their exposure to Indian equities.

Reduced concerns about a broader military confrontation between the United States and Iran have also helped improve investor sentiment.

However, analysts cautioned that a stronger U.S. dollar and rising Treasury yields could limit further appreciation of the Indian currency.

The U.S. Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, rose 0.04% to 103.50.

The index climbed above 103.5 on Tuesday, reaching its highest level since April 2025, as stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data for October and comments from Federal Reserve officials reinforced expectations of higher interest rates.

Cleveland Federal Reserve President Beth Hammack indicated support for gradual interest rate increases while acknowledging that larger adjustments could become necessary if inflationary pressures intensify.

According to market analysts, investors currently assign a probability of more than 95% to a 25-basis-point interest rate increase in December, with a smaller likelihood of a 50-basis-point hike.

Meanwhile, international crude oil prices continued to decline amid concerns about a potential global supply surplus.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, fell 0.75% to $91.75 per barrel.

Analysts attributed the decline to expectations of increased global oil supplies, particularly as shipments from the Middle East through the Strait of Hormuz recover more quickly than previously anticipated.

The International Energy Agency has projected a global oil supply surplus of approximately 2 million barrels per day during the fourth quarter, adding downward pressure on crude prices.

Lower oil prices generally benefit India, one of the world’s largest crude oil importers, by reducing import costs and easing pressure on the country’s trade balance.

Foreign investment flows also provided support for the rupee.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for a fifth consecutive trading session Monday, purchasing shares worth approximately 4,864 crore rupees.

Analysts said continued foreign investment, stable domestic markets and lower energy costs could help sustain the rupee’s recent recovery, although movements in the U.S. dollar and global interest rates remain important factors influencing its direction. (Source: IANS)