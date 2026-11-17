MUMBAI–Shares of Kaynes Technology extended their decline Tuesday, falling nearly 3% after a 13% drop in the previous session as investors reacted to disappointing quarterly earnings and a price target reduction by global brokerage firm Jefferies.

The electronics manufacturing services company came under selling pressure after reporting weaker-than-expected financial results for the September quarter of fiscal 2027.

During midday trading on the National Stock Exchange, Kaynes Technology shares were down 2.72% at 2,899 rupees. The stock fell as much as 3.8% during the session, reaching an intraday low of 2,865 rupees, even as the benchmark Nifty index advanced 0.59%.

The company’s consolidated net profit declined sharply to 39.8 crore rupees for the September quarter, compared with 115.7 crore rupees during the same period a year earlier.

Revenue increased 4.4% year over year to 952.5 crore rupees, up from 912.1 crore rupees in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

However, the company’s operating performance weakened as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 16.2% to 125.6 crore rupees from 149.8 crore rupees a year earlier.

According to the company’s stock exchange filing, its EBITDA margin also contracted significantly, reflecting pressure on profitability.

Jefferies said Kaynes Technology’s quarterly results fell substantially short of its expectations, citing slower revenue growth and rising input costs.

The brokerage noted that revenue growth remained modest at approximately 4%, while higher production costs weighed on operating profitability.

The company’s net profit was also affected by increased depreciation and interest expenses, along with a decline in other income.

Following the earnings report, Jefferies lowered its profit forecasts for fiscal years 2027 through 2029 and reduced the valuation multiple assigned to the stock.

The brokerage subsequently cut its price target for Kaynes Technology by 19%, reflecting a more cautious assessment of the company’s near-term financial outlook.

Jefferies now projects the company’s earnings will grow at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 31% between fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2029, down from its earlier forecast of nearly 40%.

The downward revision reflects expectations of slower earnings expansion as Kaynes Technology navigates higher operating costs and pressure on profit margins.

The company’s recent stock decline highlights investor concerns about its ability to sustain strong profitability despite continued revenue growth in India’s expanding electronics manufacturing industry. (Source: IANS)