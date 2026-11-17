MUMBAI–Indian stock markets extended their gains Tuesday, with the benchmark Nifty reaching a nine-month high and the Nifty Bank index climbing to a record level as strong buying in financial stocks supported the broader rally.

The BSE Sensex rose 427 points to close at 82,532, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 96 points to finish at 25,387.

The advance pushed the Nifty to its highest level in nine months, allowing the index to recover all losses recorded since February 27.

Banking stocks led the gains, driving the Nifty Bank index to an all-time high of 62,422.

Market analysts attributed the banking sector’s strength to accelerating credit growth, stable deposit inflows and improved cost management across private and public-sector banks.

According to analysts, credit growth has reached its strongest level in 15 years, while deposit inflows, including funds through Foreign Currency Non-Resident Bank (FCNR-B) accounts, have helped strengthen bank balance sheets.

Lower operating expenses and manageable credit costs have also contributed to expectations of more sustainable returns across the banking industry.

Foreign institutional investors continued to support the market’s upward momentum.

Foreign investors have purchased more than $9.5 billion in Indian equities so far in November, representing their strongest monthly inflow on record, according to the report.

Among individual stocks, Adani Enterprises, Eicher Motors and Max Healthcare Institute were the leading gainers on the Nifty, contributing to the benchmark’s advance.

The broader market delivered mixed results. The Nifty MidCap 100 index rose 0.25%, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 index declined 0.22%.

Real estate and financial stocks were among the strongest performers, with the Nifty Realty, Nifty Bank and Nifty PSU Bank indices leading sectoral gains.

Meanwhile, investors booked profits in fast-moving consumer goods, consumer durables and information technology stocks, pushing the Nifty FMCG, Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty IT indices lower.

Despite the mixed sectoral performance, analysts said the broader market maintained a positive technical outlook.

The Nifty faces immediate resistance near 25,500, with a sustained move above that level potentially opening the way for further gains toward the 25,800 to 26,000 range.

On the downside, analysts identified 25,300 as the nearest support level, followed by a stronger support zone between 25,100 and 25,200.

Market participants will be watching whether continued foreign investment and banking sector strength can sustain the rally and push benchmark indices toward new highs. (Source: IANS)