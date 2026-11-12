Alkem Laboratories’ Second-Quarter Profit Falls 12% Despite Strong Revenue Growth

MUMBAI–Alkem Laboratories reported an 11.8% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 675 crore for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, compared with Rs 765 crore a year earlier, despite double-digit revenue growth driven by its domestic and international pharmaceutical businesses.

Revenue from operations increased 13.8% year-over-year to Rs 4,552 crore in the quarter ended September 2026, up from Rs 4,001 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to a regulatory filing released Thursday.

The pharmaceutical company also recorded a one-time gain of Rs 35 crore during the quarter.

Operating earnings improved, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rising 11.3% to Rs 1,025 crore from Rs 921 crore a year earlier. However, the company’s EBITDA margin narrowed to 22.5% from 23%, reflecting pressure on operating profitability.

Alkem’s domestic business remained its largest revenue contributor, with sales in India increasing 9.5% to Rs 3,027.5 crore. The Indian market accounted for 68% of total sales, down from 70% in the same quarter last year.

According to pharmaceutical market research firm IQVIA, Alkem’s domestic business grew 13.8% during the quarter, largely matching the overall growth rate of the Indian pharmaceutical market.

The company’s acute therapy portfolio, which includes treatments for short-term illnesses, expanded 12.1%, while its chronic therapy segment grew 22.4%, outperforming the broader market’s 16% growth in that category.

Alkem also reported stronger-than-market performance across several therapeutic areas, including vitamins, minerals and nutrition, pain management, diabetes, cardiovascular care, urology, respiratory diseases, central nervous system disorders and dermatology.

International operations contributed significantly to the company’s revenue growth, with overseas sales increasing 22.3% year-over-year to Rs 1,454 crore.

Revenue from the United States rose 2.4% to Rs 783 crore despite continued pricing pressures in the pharmaceutical market.

Sales in international markets outside the United States surged 58% to Rs 671 crore. Excluding the contribution from Occlutech, revenue growth in these markets stood at 28.6%.

The results highlight Alkem’s expanding international presence and continued growth in its domestic pharmaceutical portfolio, particularly in chronic therapies, even as lower profit margins and other financial pressures affected its bottom line.

The company’s performance also reflects the growing importance of overseas markets in its revenue mix, with international sales increasing at a faster pace than domestic operations during the quarter. (Source: IANS)