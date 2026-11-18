WALTHAM, Mass.–American companies are making significant investments in India, expanding their presence across technology, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and infrastructure. IndUS Business Journal has identified 50 U.S.-headquartered companies with major investments announced or undertaken between 2023 and 2026. The ranking includes completed investments and confirmed future commitments, based on publicly available investment figures.

Rank Company U.S. Headquarters Sector Estimated Investment 1 Amazon Seattle, WA E-Commerce, Cloud Computing and Renewable Energy $48 billion 2 Microsoft Redmond, WA Technology, AI and Cloud Computing $20.5 billion 3 Google Mountain View, CA Technology, AI and Data Centers $15 billion 4 Applied Materials Santa Clara, CA Semiconductor Equipment $5 billion 5 General Catalyst Cambridge, MA Venture Capital $5 billion 6 GQG Partners Fort Lauderdale, FL Investment Management At least $3.7 billion 7 Walmart Bentonville, AR Retail and E-Commerce Approximately $2.8 billion 8 Kyndryl New York, NY IT Infrastructure and AI $2.25 billion 9 Advent International Boston, MA Private Equity More than $1.64 billion 10 KKR New York, NY Private Equity Up to approximately $1.55 billion 11 Accel Palo Alto, CA Venture Capital $1.2 billion 12 Blackstone New York, NY Private Equity Approximately $1.12 billion 13 Lam Research Fremont, CA Semiconductor Equipment Approximately $1.07 billion 14 General Atlantic New York, NY Growth Equity At least $1.05 billion 15 Eli Lilly Indianapolis, IN Pharmaceuticals More than $1 billion 16 Warburg Pincus New York, NY Private Equity Approximately $855 million 17 Micron Technology Boise, ID Semiconductors Up to $825 million 18 Bain Capital Boston, MA Private Equity Approximately $777 million 19 First Solar Phoenix, AZ Renewable Energy Approximately $700 million 20 PepsiCo Purchase, NY Food and Beverages Up to $591 million 21 Goldman Sachs New York, NY Financial Services Approximately $500 million 22 Prologis San Francisco, CA Logistics and Real Estate Approximately $500 million 23 Siguler Guff New York, NY Private Equity $500 million 24 Mondelēz International Chicago, IL Food Manufacturing Approximately $485 million 25 Ball Corporation Westminster, CO Packaging and Manufacturing Approximately $422 million 26 Carlyle Group Washington, DC Private Equity Up to $406 million 27 AMD Santa Clara, CA Semiconductors Approximately $400 million 28 KLA Corporation Milpitas, CA Semiconductor Equipment Up to $400 million 29 Lubrizol Wickliffe, OH Specialty Chemicals More than $350 million 30 Bessemer Venture Partners Redwood City, CA Venture Capital $350 million 31 Microchip Technology Chandler, AZ Semiconductors $300 million 32 Databricks San Francisco, CA Data Analytics and AI More than $250 million 33 FedEx Memphis, TN Logistics and Transportation $250 million 34 Marvell Technology Santa Clara, CA Semiconductors $250 million 35 Jabil St. Petersburg, FL Electronics Manufacturing Approximately $238 million 36 Crown Holdings Tampa, FL Packaging and Manufacturing Approximately $218 million 37 Equinix Redwood City, CA Data Centers Approximately $206 million 38 Align Technology Tempe, AZ Medical Technology Approximately $200 million 39 Amgen Thousand Oaks, CA Biotechnology $200 million 40 Boeing Arlington, VA Aerospace and Defense $200 million 41 Cognizant Teaneck, NJ IT Services Approximately $183 million 42 BlackRock New York, NY Asset Management $150 million 43 Planful San Francisco, CA Enterprise Software $120 million 44 Bristol Myers Squibb Princeton, NJ Pharmaceuticals More than $100 million 45 Carrier Global Palm Beach Gardens, FL HVAC and Manufacturing $100 million 46 Sargad Troy, MI Aerospace and Defense Up to $100 million 47 Rockwell Automation Milwaukee, WI Industrial Automation Approximately $79 million 48 Mars McLean, VA Food and Pet Care $67 million 49 Copeland St. Louis, MO Climate Technologies Approximately $60 million 50 GE Aerospace Evendale, OH Aerospace Manufacturing Approximately $55 million

Note: Investment figures are estimates based on publicly available information, including company announcements, financial disclosures, acquisitions, and reported transactions. Amounts may include completed investments, investment-fund commitments, estimated transaction values, and confirmed future investments announced between 2023 and 2026. Figures do not necessarily represent capital already deployed, and actual investment amounts may vary. Rankings reflect identifiable publicly reported investments and commitments rather than audited totals.