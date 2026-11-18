WALTHAM, Mass.–American companies are making significant investments in India, expanding their presence across technology, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and infrastructure. IndUS Business Journal has identified 50 U.S.-headquartered companies with major investments announced or undertaken between 2023 and 2026. The ranking includes completed investments and confirmed future commitments, based on publicly available investment figures.
|Rank
|Company
|U.S. Headquarters
|Sector
|Estimated Investment
|1
|Amazon
|Seattle, WA
|E-Commerce, Cloud Computing and Renewable Energy
|$48 billion
|2
|Microsoft
|Redmond, WA
|Technology, AI and Cloud Computing
|$20.5 billion
|3
|Mountain View, CA
|Technology, AI and Data Centers
|$15 billion
|4
|Applied Materials
|Santa Clara, CA
|Semiconductor Equipment
|$5 billion
|5
|General Catalyst
|Cambridge, MA
|Venture Capital
|$5 billion
|6
|GQG Partners
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|Investment Management
|At least $3.7 billion
|7
|Walmart
|Bentonville, AR
|Retail and E-Commerce
|Approximately $2.8 billion
|8
|Kyndryl
|New York, NY
|IT Infrastructure and AI
|$2.25 billion
|9
|Advent International
|Boston, MA
|Private Equity
|More than $1.64 billion
|10
|KKR
|New York, NY
|Private Equity
|Up to approximately $1.55 billion
|11
|Accel
|Palo Alto, CA
|Venture Capital
|$1.2 billion
|12
|Blackstone
|New York, NY
|Private Equity
|Approximately $1.12 billion
|13
|Lam Research
|Fremont, CA
|Semiconductor Equipment
|Approximately $1.07 billion
|14
|General Atlantic
|New York, NY
|Growth Equity
|At least $1.05 billion
|15
|Eli Lilly
|Indianapolis, IN
|Pharmaceuticals
|More than $1 billion
|16
|Warburg Pincus
|New York, NY
|Private Equity
|Approximately $855 million
|17
|Micron Technology
|Boise, ID
|Semiconductors
|Up to $825 million
|18
|Bain Capital
|Boston, MA
|Private Equity
|Approximately $777 million
|19
|First Solar
|Phoenix, AZ
|Renewable Energy
|Approximately $700 million
|20
|PepsiCo
|Purchase, NY
|Food and Beverages
|Up to $591 million
|21
|Goldman Sachs
|New York, NY
|Financial Services
|Approximately $500 million
|22
|Prologis
|San Francisco, CA
|Logistics and Real Estate
|Approximately $500 million
|23
|Siguler Guff
|New York, NY
|Private Equity
|$500 million
|24
|Mondelēz International
|Chicago, IL
|Food Manufacturing
|Approximately $485 million
|25
|Ball Corporation
|Westminster, CO
|Packaging and Manufacturing
|Approximately $422 million
|26
|Carlyle Group
|Washington, DC
|Private Equity
|Up to $406 million
|27
|AMD
|Santa Clara, CA
|Semiconductors
|Approximately $400 million
|28
|KLA Corporation
|Milpitas, CA
|Semiconductor Equipment
|Up to $400 million
|29
|Lubrizol
|Wickliffe, OH
|Specialty Chemicals
|More than $350 million
|30
|Bessemer Venture Partners
|Redwood City, CA
|Venture Capital
|$350 million
|31
|Microchip Technology
|Chandler, AZ
|Semiconductors
|$300 million
|32
|Databricks
|San Francisco, CA
|Data Analytics and AI
|More than $250 million
|33
|FedEx
|Memphis, TN
|Logistics and Transportation
|$250 million
|34
|Marvell Technology
|Santa Clara, CA
|Semiconductors
|$250 million
|35
|Jabil
|St. Petersburg, FL
|Electronics Manufacturing
|Approximately $238 million
|36
|Crown Holdings
|Tampa, FL
|Packaging and Manufacturing
|Approximately $218 million
|37
|Equinix
|Redwood City, CA
|Data Centers
|Approximately $206 million
|38
|Align Technology
|Tempe, AZ
|Medical Technology
|Approximately $200 million
|39
|Amgen
|Thousand Oaks, CA
|Biotechnology
|$200 million
|40
|Boeing
|Arlington, VA
|Aerospace and Defense
|$200 million
|41
|Cognizant
|Teaneck, NJ
|IT Services
|Approximately $183 million
|42
|BlackRock
|New York, NY
|Asset Management
|$150 million
|43
|Planful
|San Francisco, CA
|Enterprise Software
|$120 million
|44
|Bristol Myers Squibb
|Princeton, NJ
|Pharmaceuticals
|More than $100 million
|45
|Carrier Global
|Palm Beach Gardens, FL
|HVAC and Manufacturing
|$100 million
|46
|Sargad
|Troy, MI
|Aerospace and Defense
|Up to $100 million
|47
|Rockwell Automation
|Milwaukee, WI
|Industrial Automation
|Approximately $79 million
|48
|Mars
|McLean, VA
|Food and Pet Care
|$67 million
|49
|Copeland
|St. Louis, MO
|Climate Technologies
|Approximately $60 million
|50
|GE Aerospace
|Evendale, OH
|Aerospace Manufacturing
|Approximately $55 million
Note: Investment figures are estimates based on publicly available information, including company announcements, financial disclosures, acquisitions, and reported transactions. Amounts may include completed investments, investment-fund commitments, estimated transaction values, and confirmed future investments announced between 2023 and 2026. Figures do not necessarily represent capital already deployed, and actual investment amounts may vary. Rankings reflect identifiable publicly reported investments and commitments rather than audited totals.