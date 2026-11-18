NEW DELHI–Nvidia’s Board of Directors has ruled out reinstating former Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang, despite his willingness to return, as the semiconductor giant searches for a new leader amid growing scrutiny over corporate governance and national security concerns.

Nvidia Chairman Harvey Jones confirmed the board’s position during the company’s quarterly earnings call, stating that directors had unanimously accepted Huang’s resignation and intended to move forward with a permanent replacement.

“The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO,” Jones said.

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and led its transformation into a dominant supplier of artificial intelligence chips, resigned last week following revelations about his personal conduct.

Jones said the company’s next CEO would need to navigate an increasingly complex business environment shaped by rapid technological advancements and geopolitical tensions.

“The board appreciates that we are living in a world where advanced silicon technologies and national security dynamics are making major changes in our marketplace,” Jones said.

“Our new CEO will have to navigate those waters very carefully,” he added.

The chairman emphasized that Nvidia intends to appoint a permanent CEO as soon as possible but would prioritize finding a qualified candidate over completing the process quickly.

“But we won’t expedite the CEO before finding exactly the right person,” Jones said.

The announcement came hours after Huang publicly expressed his willingness to return to the company if the board determined that his reinstatement would benefit shareholders, employees and Nvidia’s long-term interests.

In a social media statement, Huang acknowledged making serious mistakes in his personal life and said he had received substantial support from employees, investors, business partners and customers following his departure.

Huang’s resignation followed reports of extramarital relationships, including one involving a Chinese businesswoman alleged to have connections to Chinese intelligence and another involving a senior Nvidia executive.

The company previously announced an independent investigation into reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. Nvidia said at the time that its board had no reason to believe national security or company secrets had been compromised.

The investigation is being conducted with assistance from outside legal counsel.

Following Huang’s departure, Nvidia appointed Colette Kress, its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, as Interim CEO.

Kress will continue overseeing the company’s financial operations while serving in the interim leadership position until a permanent successor is selected.

Despite the leadership turmoil, Nvidia reported strong financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2027, reflecting continued demand for artificial intelligence computing infrastructure.

The company generated $115.8 billion in quarterly revenue, representing a 103% increase from the same period a year earlier.

Revenue from Nvidia’s data center business reached $107.6 billion, increasing 110% year-over-year as demand for advanced AI processors and computing systems continued to expand.

Nvidia also reported strong profitability, with net income reaching $65.3 billion during the quarter.

In September, the company’s board approved a $150 billion increase to its existing share repurchase authorization, reflecting its substantial cash generation.

Looking ahead, Nvidia projected fourth-quarter revenue of approximately $130 billion, plus or minus 3%, signaling expectations for continued growth in its AI-focused businesses.

The strong financial performance comes as Nvidia faces the challenge of selecting a successor to Huang, whose leadership helped establish the company as one of the world’s most influential technology businesses.

The board’s decision to rule out his return marks a significant leadership transition for Nvidia as it seeks to maintain its position in the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence market. (Source: IANS)