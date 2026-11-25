MUMBAI– Indian equity markets staged a strong recovery Wednesday, driven by widespread buying in banking, financial services and consumer goods stocks amid favorable global market conditions.

The benchmark Sensex surged 1,502.29 points, or 1.82%, to close at 83,938.28, while the Nifty gained 469.60 points, or 1.85%, to finish at 25,819.25.

Market analysts said the Nifty recovered strongly following Monday’s profit-taking session, reclaiming the key 25,650 level.

“Overall, the bullish undertone remains intact, with immediate support placed at 25,650 and resistance at the psychological 26,000 mark,” a market expert noted.

“A decisive breakout above 26,000 could open the doors for the next upside target of 26,500,” analysts noted.

Financial stocks were among the largest contributors to the rally, with both private and public sector banks attracting strong investor interest.

Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Life Insurance Company and Tata Consumer Products were among the top performers on the Nifty.

The Nifty Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) index outperformed the broader market, rising approximately 3% as shares of major consumer goods companies advanced.

Banking and financial services stocks also recorded substantial gains, with the Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Bank and Nifty PSU Bank indexes closing in positive territory.

Analysts attributed the rally to improving investor risk appetite, favorable global market trends and renewed buying in interest rate-sensitive sectors. Consumer goods stocks also benefited as investors sought defensive investments amid broader market volatility.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar following Tuesday’s market holiday.

Market analysts indicated that the currency could extend its gains in the coming sessions, potentially strengthening to between 90 and 91.40 rupees per dollar. (Source: IANS)