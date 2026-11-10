Nvidia Loses $1.57 Trillion in Market Value as AI Spending Concerns and CEO Investigation Weigh on Shares

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–Nvidia has lost approximately $1.57 trillion in market capitalization as its shares have declined more than 26 percent from their 52-week high, reflecting growing investor concerns about artificial intelligence spending and heightened scrutiny of Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang.

The semiconductor giant’s market value stood at approximately $4.31 trillion at the close of trading November 9, down from an estimated $5.88 trillion when its shares reached a 52-week high of $243.37, according to market data.

The decline represents an erosion of market value greater than the entire estimated valuation of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, which stands at approximately $1.49 trillion.

Nvidia shares closed at $178.67 on November 9, approximately 26.6 percent below their 52-week peak, placing the stock in bear-market territory.

The company’s shares have experienced sustained selling pressure, declining approximately 14 percent over the past week and 22 percent over the previous 30 days.

The stock has also fallen about 18 percent over three months and 17 percent over six months.

The sharp correction comes as investors increasingly question whether the enormous sums being invested in artificial intelligence infrastructure will generate sufficient long-term returns.

Nvidia has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the global AI boom, supplying advanced graphics processing units used by technology companies to train and operate increasingly sophisticated AI systems.

However, concerns about the sustainability of AI-related capital spending and the financial performance of companies investing heavily in the technology have contributed to broader volatility across the sector.

Investor attention has also turned to Nvidia’s corporate leadership following reports involving Huang and a former executive of Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed.

The reports have raised questions about potential Chinese intelligence activities and whether advanced Nvidia semiconductors may have been diverted to Chinese entities in violation of U.S. export restrictions.

Huang acknowledged Sunday that he had engaged in an extramarital relationship and apologized to his family and Nvidia employees.

The controversy has prompted Nvidia’s board of directors to launch an independent investigation into reports that Huang may have been targeted in a foreign intelligence operation.

In a statement issued Sunday, the board said a committee of independent directors, supported by outside legal counsel, would oversee the review.

The board emphasized that it had no reason to believe confidential company information or U.S. national security had been compromised.

Huang has expressed support for the investigation and committed to cooperating with the independent review.

Reports have also raised questions about Megaspeed’s purchases of Nvidia chips and the company’s compliance with U.S. restrictions on exports of advanced semiconductor technology to China.

Huang previously defended Nvidia’s business relationship with Megaspeed, maintaining that the company’s dealings were legitimate and that it had taken steps to verify compliance with export regulations.

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed Monday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation was examining aspects of the matter while expressing confidence in Nvidia’s chief executive.

Trump said he had spoken with Huang earlier in the day and described him as a “very honourable man”.

“I know the FBI is looking into it, in terms of something else, and I think that he’ll be in good shape,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

The allegations and ongoing investigations have introduced additional uncertainty for Nvidia at a time when investors are already reassessing valuations across the artificial intelligence industry.

Attention is now shifting to Nvidia’s upcoming quarterly earnings announcement, scheduled for November 17.

Investors will be closely watching revenue growth, demand for advanced AI processors and spending commitments from major technology companies developing data centers and AI infrastructure.

The results are expected to provide further insight into whether demand for Nvidia’s products remains strong enough to support its valuation amid mounting questions about the pace and profitability of global AI investment. (Source: IANS)