Seceon Launches AI-Powered Fraud Prevention Platform, Names Mahender Singh to Lead Initiative

WESTFORD, Mass.–Cybersecurity company Seceon has introduced aiFraudGuard360, a new fraud prevention platform that combines real-time transaction monitoring with cybersecurity intelligence to help financial institutions detect suspicious activity and prevent fraudulent transfers.

The company also announced the return of Mahender Singh as Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering to oversee the platform’s strategy, development and growth.

The launch comes as financial institutions face increasingly sophisticated fraud schemes involving compromised credentials, phishing attacks, account takeovers and social engineering. Such activities can extend across multiple accounts, devices and payment channels, making fraud difficult to identify through transaction monitoring alone.

Seceon’s aiFraudGuard360 is designed to address these challenges by combining financial transaction data with security information collected from identity management systems, endpoints and email security platforms.

The technology analyzes payment activity alongside potential cybersecurity threats, allowing financial institutions to identify suspicious patterns and determine whether transactions require additional verification or intervention.

The platform supports several types of financial activity, including credit and debit card payments, bank transfers, instant payments, digital banking transactions and insurance claims.

Among its capabilities are detecting unusual login activity, identifying potentially compromised devices, recognizing possible remote-access activity during digital sessions and connecting related accounts or devices that may be involved in coordinated fraud.

The system also provides tools for sanctions screening, compliance reporting and fraud investigations.

For insurance companies, the platform is designed to identify suspicious patterns across claims and participating organizations. It also allows institutions to exchange fraud indicators without sharing underlying customer information.

Seceon said the technology can operate alongside existing banking and financial systems, with deployment options that include on-premises infrastructure, local cloud environments and hybrid configurations.

These options allow financial institutions to manage where sensitive information is processed and stored while addressing applicable privacy and data residency requirements.

Singh, who has returned to Seceon to lead the initiative, said the rapid adoption of instant payments has increased the need for financial institutions to identify fraud before transactions are completed.

“Instant payments have increased the importance of making sound fraud decisions within very short timeframes,” Singh said. “But transaction speed is only part of the challenge. Institutions also need to understand the activity leading up to a payment, explain why a transaction was flagged and maintain appropriate oversight of automated decisions. Connecting cybersecurity intelligence with transaction analysis can help them make more informed decisions.”

The company is also emphasizing the importance of reducing false positives, which occur when legitimate transactions are incorrectly flagged as potentially fraudulent.

Gitesh Shah, Founder and CEO of Samay Infosolutions, a Seceon partner, said financial institutions often face significant integration challenges when implementing fraud monitoring systems across large networks.

“Rolling out fraud prevention across a fleet of over 100 financial organizations usually means dealing with complex switch integrations and high false-positive rates,” Shah said. “Seceon aiFraudGuard360 has helped us address these challenges through integration with existing core banking systems and explainable AI models. The result is a more practical approach to fraud monitoring and investigation.”

Seceon said the platform is intended for banks, credit unions, payment processors, insurers, reinsurers, brokers and other organizations involved in financial transactions and insurance operations.

The company plans to begin customer engagements with proof-of-concept projects using each institution’s own data to evaluate integration requirements and measure the system’s performance.

The introduction of aiFraudGuard360 expands Seceon’s cybersecurity offerings into financial fraud prevention, bringing together transaction analysis and threat intelligence to help institutions respond to suspicious activity as it occurs. (Source: IANS)