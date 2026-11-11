Triveni Turbine Q2 Profit Falls 42% to Rs 53.3 Crore as Export Sales Decline

MUMBAI–Triveni Turbine Limited reported a 41.6% decline in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, as weaker export sales and shrinking operating margins weighed on the industrial steam turbine manufacturer’s financial performance.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 53.3 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, down from Rs 91.2 crore during the same period a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations fell 3% year-over-year to Rs 491 crore, compared with Rs 506 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

Operating profitability deteriorated significantly during the quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) declined 43.9% to Rs 64 crore, while the EBITDA margin narrowed to 13% from 23% a year earlier.

Profit before tax dropped 39.2% to Rs 75.7 crore, with the corresponding margin falling to 15.4% from 24.6% in the year-ago period.

The company’s domestic operations delivered strong growth, with sales in India increasing 51.8% year-over-year to Rs 340 crore.

However, international sales declined sharply, with export revenue falling 46.6% to Rs 151 crore. As a result, exports accounted for 30.7% of total revenue, compared with 55.7% during the corresponding quarter last year.

Performance across business segments was mixed. Product revenue increased 4.4% to Rs 343 crore, while aftermarket revenue declined 16.7% to Rs 148 crore. The aftermarket business contributed 30.1% of total quarterly revenue.

Despite the decline in earnings, Triveni Turbine recorded its highest quarterly order bookings, suggesting continued demand for its products in domestic and international markets.

Total order bookings reached Rs 764 crore, an increase of 17.2% from the previous year, supported by stronger demand in export markets and the company’s product business.

Export order bookings jumped 49.8% to Rs 368 crore, representing nearly half of all orders secured during the quarter.

Product order bookings climbed 32.5% to Rs 601 crore, while aftermarket orders declined 17.8% to Rs 164 crore.

The contrasting performance between declining export revenue and rising international orders highlighted the company’s uneven quarterly results, with stronger new business activity providing a potential source of future revenue growth despite current profitability pressures. (Source: IANS)