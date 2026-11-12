Sensex, Nifty Close Higher as Realty Stocks Rally, Broader Markets Outperform

MUMBAI–Indian equity markets ended a volatile trading session with modest gains Thursday, as strong buying in real estate, banking and financial stocks helped offset losses in the automobile sector, while mid- and small-cap shares outperformed benchmark indices.

The BSE Sensex gained 31.61 points, or 0.04%, to close at 81,911.01, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 44.30 points, or 0.18%, to settle at 25,299.35.

Markets fluctuated throughout the session before buying interest in interest rate-sensitive sectors, particularly real estate and banking, pushed the major indices into positive territory.

Broader market performance was considerably stronger, with the Nifty MidCap 100 advancing 0.85% and the Nifty SmallCap 100 climbing 1.12%, indicating sustained investor interest beyond large-cap stocks.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Realty led the gains with a 4% surge, followed by advances in public sector banks, media companies and banking stocks.

The Nifty Auto index emerged as the session’s weakest-performing sector, limiting gains in the broader benchmarks. Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle India and Power Grid Corporation were among the major Nifty stocks that ended lower.

Market analysts said the Nifty has been trading within a relatively narrow range over the past two to three sessions, suggesting a period of consolidation following recent gains.

Although the broader market trend remains positive, analysts cautioned that the index is approaching overbought territory, raising the possibility of a short-term pullback.

They identified 25,000 as the immediate support level for the Nifty, followed by stronger support at 24,800. On the upside, resistance is expected around 25,500.

Analysts anticipate the benchmark index will trade within a range of 25,000 to 25,500 in the near term, with some recommending that investors consider buying during market declines.

Despite limited gains in the Sensex and Nifty, the stronger performance of mid- and small-cap stocks suggested continued investor appetite for equities.

The divergence between benchmark indices and broader market performance also reflected buying interest across a wider range of companies, even as selling pressure in select heavyweight stocks restrained the major indices. (Source: IANS)