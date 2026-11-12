Ola Electric Reports Rs 362 Crore Quarterly Loss as Revenue Falls 39%

MUMBAI–Ola Electric reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 362 crore for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, narrowing from a loss of Rs 418 crore a year earlier, even as the electric two-wheeler manufacturer’s revenue declined sharply amid weaker sales.

Revenue from operations fell 39% year-over-year to Rs 421 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 690 crore in the corresponding period of fiscal 2026, according to a regulatory filing released Thursday.

Despite the reduction in its net loss, Ola Electric’s operating performance weakened. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) loss widened to Rs 218 crore from Rs 203 crore a year earlier.

The company’s gross margin declined slightly to 29.93% from 30.9% in the previous year. In absolute terms, gross profit fell to Rs 126 crore from Rs 213 crore, reflecting lower revenue.

Ola Electric reported a reduction in operating expenses, which declined to Rs 369 crore from Rs 472 crore in the year-earlier quarter. Expenses were also below the Rs 390 crore recorded in the June quarter, excluding a one-time noncash reversal of Rs 57 crore.

The company expects further cost reductions as it transitions from a direct-to-consumer sales model to a dealer-led distribution network.

As of November 8, Ola Electric had established partnerships with 255 dealers operating 319 stores across India. The company plans to expand its network to approximately 450 stores by December 2026 and 700 stores by March 2027.

Ola Electric said wholesale orders and vehicle shipments to dealers have increased, with repeat orders accounting for a growing share of demand.

According to the company, customer demand currently exceeds available supply, with the primary challenge being the pace of supply-chain expansion rather than manufacturing capacity.

Vehicle production, which had remained relatively stable for several months, has begun increasing on a monthly basis. Ola Electric expects output to reach approximately 25,000 vehicles in December.

Dealer inventory currently averages about 15 days of supply, while some of the company’s earliest dealership locations have less than one week’s worth of vehicles available.

The company has also accelerated the closure of its company-operated retail outlets as part of its distribution restructuring.

Beginning November 1, Ola Electric stopped accepting orders through company-operated stores. Most of these locations are expected to close by December, with all newly manufactured vehicles being distributed through dealer partners.

The shift represents a significant change in Ola Electric’s retail strategy as the company seeks to reduce operating costs, expand market coverage and improve distribution efficiency.

While the company’s narrower net loss reflects progress in cost management, declining revenue and continued operating losses highlight the financial challenges facing the electric vehicle manufacturer as it restructures its sales network and works to rebuild production volumes. (Source: IANS)