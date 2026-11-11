Indian Rupee Reaches Seven-Month High Against US Dollar as Foreign Investment Surges

NEW DELHI–The Indian rupee climbed to its highest level in seven months on Wednesday, supported by strong foreign investment inflows, declining crude oil prices and improved sentiment in currency markets.

The rupee strengthened 0.2% to close at 93.69 against the US dollar after reaching an intraday high of 93.63, its strongest level since April.

The gains marked a significant recovery from May, when the currency fell to a record low of 96.96 against the dollar. The rupee had approached that level again as recently as October before reversing course.

Despite its recent recovery, the Indian currency remains down approximately 4% since the beginning of 2026, although it has recovered about half of the losses recorded at its weakest point earlier this year.

Market participants identified 94.10 as a near-term resistance level for the dollar-rupee exchange rate, with support around 93.50, according to a report by NDTV Profit.

Analysts attributed the currency’s recent strength to renewed foreign portfolio investment, lower global oil prices and favorable positioning in forward currency markets.

The absence of intervention by the Reserve Bank of India also allowed the rupee to benefit from stronger investor appetite for emerging-market assets.

However, a recovery in the US dollar following Tuesday’s inflation data limited the Indian currency’s gains during the session.

Higher US interest rates have weighed on emerging-market currencies by encouraging global investors to favor dollar-denominated assets. Nevertheless, a renewed flow of overseas capital into Indian financial markets has helped improve sentiment.

Foreign institutional investors have invested nearly $6 billion in Indian equities during November, representing their largest monthly investment since September 2024.

The substantial inflows have provided support for the rupee after months of pressure from foreign capital outflows and global economic uncertainty.

Despite the recent appreciation, questions remain about the currency’s longer-term outlook.

A recent market report suggested that the rupee could weaken to 100 against the US dollar by June 2027, even as near-term conditions have improved.

The report also identified a potential slowdown in the global artificial intelligence investment cycle and a reversal of foreign portfolio investment outflows as factors that could redirect international capital toward Indian markets.

For now, stronger foreign investment, lower energy costs and improving market confidence have helped the rupee recover from its earlier lows, although movements in the US dollar and global interest rates remain important factors influencing its direction. (Source: IANS)