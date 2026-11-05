UBS Cuts About 200 Jobs in London as Credit Suisse Integration Nears Completion

LONDON–Swiss banking giant UBS Group AG has eliminated approximately 200 jobs in London as part of its ongoing restructuring following the acquisition of Credit Suisse, according to multiple media reports.

The layoffs, carried out over the past several weeks, reportedly affected employees across multiple divisions, including wealth management and investment banking.

The reductions represent another phase of UBS’s efforts to consolidate operations, eliminate overlapping positions and reduce costs following its takeover of Credit Suisse in March 2023.

UBS acquired its longtime Swiss rival through a government-backed rescue agreement after Credit Suisse experienced a financial crisis that raised concerns about broader instability in the global banking system.

The acquisition substantially expanded UBS’s workforce and operations, prompting the bank to launch a multiyear integration program involving the consolidation of business units, migration of technology systems and restructuring of its global workforce.

Since completing the acquisition, UBS has reduced its total workforce by approximately 18%, according to the reports.

The latest round of layoffs was reportedly communicated internally, although the bank has not disclosed the precise number of positions eliminated within individual business divisions.

Some affected employees may be offered alternative positions within UBS as the company continues reorganizing its operations.

The job reductions come as UBS moves closer to completing one of the largest banking integration efforts in recent years.

The merger brought together two major international financial institutions with substantial operations in investment banking, wealth management and other financial services.

Combining those businesses has required extensive changes to staffing, technology infrastructure and internal processes, particularly in locations where the two banks previously maintained overlapping operations.

London, a major international financial center, has been an important location for both UBS and Credit Suisse, making it one of the markets affected by the integration.

The restructuring is intended to improve operational efficiency and generate cost savings as UBS completes the transition to a unified banking organization.

The latest layoffs also come amid broader workforce reductions across several major international companies.

Earlier in November, design software company Canva announced plans to eliminate 1,271 positions, representing approximately 22% of its global workforce, as part of a separate organizational restructuring.

Canva CEO and co-founder Melanie Perkins said the changes were intended to position the company for long-term growth amid slower expansion and rapid technological developments.

The restructuring includes job eliminations, employee relocations, changes to existing roles and the consolidation of management structures.

Canva also plans to centralize more product teams in Sydney and encourage greater in-office collaboration. The company said affected employees would receive severance payments, health care support and assistance transitioning to new employment.

At UBS, the latest workforce reductions underscore the continuing impact of the Credit Suisse acquisition as the Swiss banking group works to complete its integration and streamline its global operations. (Source: IANS)