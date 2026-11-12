Vodafone Idea’s Second-Quarter Loss Widens to Rs 5,975 Crore Despite Revenue Growth

MUMBAI–Vodafone Idea Limited reported a wider net loss of Rs 5,975 crore for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, compared with a loss of Rs 3,747 crore in the previous quarter, as exceptional charges weighed on the telecom operator’s financial performance.

The company attributed part of the increase in losses to an exceptional charge of Rs 462 crore related to the mark-to-market remeasurement of earmarked settlement shares. The preceding quarter had benefited from an exceptional gain of Rs 1,611 crore, according to a regulatory filing released Thursday.

Despite the larger loss, Vodafone Idea recorded a 1.7% sequential increase in revenue from operations, reaching Rs 11,884 crore in the September quarter compared with Rs 11,689 crore in the June quarter.

Operating earnings declined slightly, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) falling 1.1% to Rs 4,981 crore from Rs 5,034 crore in the previous quarter. The company’s EBITDA margin narrowed to 41.9% from 43.1%, a decline of 120 basis points.

Average revenue per user (ARPU), a key measure of telecom profitability, fell to Rs 180 from Rs 195 in the preceding quarter.

Chief Executive Officer Abhijit Kishore said Vodafone Idea remains focused on executing its business strategy, citing improvements in subscriber additions, network expansion and customer experience.

The company’s total subscriber base increased to 194.4 million at the end of September from 193.1 million in June, reflecting continued customer growth.

Postpaid subscribers rose to 33.9 million from 31.9 million, representing the company’s strongest quarterly postpaid customer additions in nine quarters.

Vodafone Idea also reported 131 million 4G and 5G subscribers at the end of the quarter, up from 127.8 million a year earlier.

Growing demand for mobile data continued to support network usage, with average daily data consumption increasing 27.1% year-over-year to 93.6 petabytes.

The results highlight Vodafone Idea’s ongoing efforts to expand its subscriber base and strengthen network operations while managing financial pressures and sustaining revenue growth in India’s competitive telecommunications market. (Source: IANS)