Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns Amid Alleged Chinese Espionage Scandal

NEW YORK–Nvidia Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang resigned Thursday amid allegations involving a relationship with a woman suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence, triggering a leadership crisis at one of the world’s most valuable technology companies.

Nvidia’s board announced that Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress would serve as Interim CEO following Huang’s departure. The decision came after reports of multiple extramarital relationships involving Huang, including one that raised concerns about potential exposure of sensitive semiconductor technology to Chinese intelligence.

Huang, who transformed Nvidia from a graphics chip manufacturer into a dominant force in artificial intelligence computing, stepped down after the company’s board reportedly held lengthy discussions Wednesday about his future.

The controversy centers on Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International. U.S. intelligence officials reportedly suspect that she had connections to China’s Ministry of State Security, although the espionage allegations have not been publicly substantiated.

China has denied that Alice Huang was involved in intelligence activities.

The relationship attracted scrutiny because Megaspeed reportedly participated in transactions involving advanced Nvidia chips, raising questions about whether U.S. export restrictions on semiconductor technology destined for China had been circumvented.

Nvidia previously announced an independent investigation into reports that its founder had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. The company said it had no reason to believe that its proprietary technology or U.S. national security had been compromised.

Huang publicly acknowledged his marital infidelity in a message to employees, apologizing to his wife, family and colleagues while pledging to cooperate with the investigation.

The controversy intensified following a New York Times report alleging that Huang also had an extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s Vice President of Healthcare, who reported to him. The reported relationship raised additional questions about corporate governance and compliance with company conduct policies.

Huang’s departure also carries political implications because of his close relationship with President Donald Trump and his advocacy for easing restrictions on semiconductor exports to China.

Huang had pushed for expanded access to the Chinese market, arguing that American chipmakers should be allowed to compete internationally despite growing concerns in Washington about China’s progress in artificial intelligence.

The Trump administration had previously relaxed certain export restrictions, allowing Nvidia to sell selected advanced processors to Chinese customers under conditions that included financial benefits for the U.S. government.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly raised concerns about Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang, while other administration officials favored maintaining semiconductor trade opportunities with China.

Trump publicly defended Huang earlier this week, telling reporters, “I just know Jensen very well. I just think he’s a very honourable man”.

The controversy comes as Trump prepares for a visit to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, where discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to include trade and technology issues.

Congressional lawmakers have also sought information about Huang’s relationships and any potential national security implications. Republican members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee have reportedly requested a closed-door briefing and raised the possibility of issuing a subpoena.

Huang’s resignation creates significant uncertainty for Nvidia, whose advanced graphics processing units have become essential infrastructure for artificial intelligence development worldwide.

Since founding Nvidia in 1993, Huang maintained unusually centralized control over the company, with approximately 60 senior executives reporting directly to him. His departure leaves Kress facing the challenge of managing a complex global business while the board searches for a permanent successor.

Kress, who has served as Nvidia’s Chief Financial Officer, brings extensive knowledge of the company’s financial operations and business divisions, although the transition comes during a period of intense competition and geopolitical scrutiny.

The leadership upheaval has also affected investor confidence. Nvidia shares fell sharply as the controversy unfolded, declining from an October peak of $243.37 to approximately $160.98 on Thursday, according to figures cited in the initial reports.

The selloff has contributed to a significant reduction in Nvidia’s market capitalization and increased pressure on technology stocks tied to the artificial intelligence boom.

The company’s declining valuation also allowed Apple to overtake Nvidia in market capitalization, while Huang’s estimated personal fortune fell substantially from its earlier peak.

Beyond Nvidia, the turmoil could have broader implications for the artificial intelligence industry, where major technology companies depend heavily on Nvidia processors to train and operate increasingly sophisticated AI systems.

The company’s position at the center of global AI infrastructure means prolonged uncertainty over its leadership, technology security or export policies could affect customers, investors and the wider semiconductor market.

For Nvidia, the immediate challenge will be maintaining operational stability and investor confidence while addressing the unresolved national security questions surrounding its former chief executive. (Source: IANS)