Waters CEO Udit Batra Announces Acquisition of MOBILion Systems to Expand Proteomics and AI-Driven Research Capabilities

MILFORD, Mass.— Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT), a global life sciences and diagnostics company led by President and CEO Dr. Udit Batra, has acquired MOBILion Systems Inc., a developer of high-resolution ion mobility separation technology, in a move to expand its presence in the growing proteomics market and advance AI-driven biomedical research.

The acquisition brings MOBILion’s Structures for Lossless Ion Manipulations (SLIM) technology into Waters’ mass spectrometry portfolio, combining its high-resolution molecular separation capabilities with Waters’ Xevo MRT mass spectrometry platform. The technology separates molecules by size, shape and charge in milliseconds, allowing researchers to distinguish complex biological molecules that may be difficult to resolve using liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry alone.

“Today’s acquisition gives Waters a unique advantage in proteomics that will define our leadership, first in research and, over time, in the clinic,” Batra said. He noted that combining SLIM technology with Waters’ mass spectrometry capabilities will help scientists better understand complex biology and generate data at the scale required by advanced artificial intelligence models.

The deal advances Waters’ strategy to expand into proteomics, a market the company estimates represents a $2 billion opportunity in liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry, with annual growth in the high single digits.

By integrating SLIM with its existing instruments, Waters expects to increase proteome coverage, sensitivity and throughput in the analysis of complex biological samples. The enhanced capabilities are intended to support large-scale research studies and accelerate the identification of protein biomarkers that could contribute to advances in disease detection and treatment.

The acquisition also strengthens Waters’ efforts to integrate artificial intelligence into laboratory research. Through Waters AI Link, which brings Anthropic’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) to its waters_connect software, and its participation in Anthropic’s Model Hardware Standard research program, the company is developing capabilities for lab-in-the-loop experimentation. These workflows allow AI agents to help design experiments and direct instrument operations, supporting faster and more extensive research.

Waters also sees opportunities to translate discoveries made through proteomics research into clinical applications. Its Xevo TQ Absolute XR tandem quadrupole mass spectrometer can support the verification and validation of protein biomarkers in clinical trial populations, creating a potential pathway from initial discovery to targeted testing.

Over the longer term, the company plans to explore opportunities for blood-based diagnostic applications, including multi-cancer early detection (MCED) and minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring. Waters’ existing presence in clinical laboratories provides a potential foundation for bringing validated protein biomarkers into routine diagnostic testing.

MOBILion CEO Dr. Melissa Sherman said the combination would expand the reach of the company’s technology and support its adoption beyond specialized research laboratories.

“SLIM was built to see what other separations miss,” Sherman said, adding that Waters’ expertise in separation science and mass spectrometry makes it a strong partner for advancing the technology and expanding its applications in proteomics.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.